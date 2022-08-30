Are the Harry Potter movies available to watch on Netflix? Daniel Radcliffe stars in the popular films…

Harry Potter never gets old. Every now and then we love nothing more than sitting down and treating ourselves to a marathon of all seven movies in the beloved fantasy franchise.

But many fans are often wondering if the films are available to watch on Netflix. We found out…

Is Harry Potter on Netflix?

In the UK, the Harry Potter films are not yet available to watch on Netflix. At the time of writing, it is not known if there are any plans for the movies to land on the streaming platform in the future. All seven movies are available to watch on Sky Cinema and its streaming service, NOW.

However, there are 11 counties that have all, if not some, of the Harry Potter movies including Argentina, Belgium, Canada, France and Australia.

Harry Potter is on Netflix in a number of countries

The first Harry Potter movie, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, was released in 2001 and immediately made household names of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. The final film, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, was released in 2011.

Since then, all three main actors have enjoyed massive success in their careers. Although fans in the UK or the US may not be able to watch Harry Potter on Netflix, they can look forward to seeing Daniel in his next major role.

Daniel Radcliffe will soon star as Weird Al in the upcoming biopic

Over the weekend, the official trailer for the upcoming film, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, was released, showing the Harry Potter actor in his role as the American singer who become a huge star by making parody versions of popular songs.

Fans were quick to comment on Daniel's transformation on social media. One person wrote: "This will be, without exaggeration, the single greatest event in history."

Another said: "This is going to be one of the movies of all time," as a third tweeted: "I still am not sure if this is going to be an actual movie with a run time and everything, but I am here for it."

