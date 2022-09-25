Geri Horner took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, where she paid tribute following the news of a sad death earlier this week.

The singer posted a photo of the late author Dame Hilary Mantel, who died on Thursday, with the news announced the following day.

Mum-of-two Geri captioned the image: "Brilliant." She then went on: "RIP. Hilary Mantel. 1952 – 2022."

Hilary was the author of the acclaimed Booker-winning novels Wolf Hall and Bring Up the Bodies, as well as the third in the trilogy, The Mirror and the Light, all of which focused on the life of Thomas Cromwell.

She also wrote the much-admired memoir Giving Up the Ghost, nine other novels and two short story collections, and died at the age of 70.

Last week, Geri reportedly decided not to go ahead with her 50th birthday party out of respect for the Queen.

Geri shared her tribute on Instagram

According to the Mail's Richard Eden, Geri chose not to host the lavish star-studded event at the home she shares with her husband Christian Horner.

Guests who had been slated to attend included her Spice Girls bandmates Victoria Beckham and Emma Bunton. Geri was a big fan of the Queen and took to Instagram to pay tribute in the wake of the late monarch's death.

Alongside a photo of the smiling royal, she wrote: "My thoughts and sympathies go to the Royal Family for the loss of their Mother, Grandmother, Aunt. Thank you to Her Majesty for her resolute never-ending service. She is, and always will be the epitome of dignity and elegance."

The star is married to racing boss Christian Horner

Geri also shared her love for the Queen earlier this year when she appeared in a video during the Party at the Palace in honour of the Platinum Jubilee.

She said: "Our Queen, kind... loving... strong... serving our country, the Commonwealth, uniting us all together. Always putting others before yourself, you're truly inspirational, inside and out, we thank you... we love you."

