Holly Willoughby shares rare photo of lookalike sister for this special reason The sibling duo look so similar!

Holly Willoughby sparked a sweet fan reaction on Monday after she shared a rare photo of her lookalike sister, Kelly, at the Pride of Britain Awards.

Taking to Instagram, the This Morning presenter treated her fans to a sweet snap of the duo smiling from ear to ear in their glam outfits.

Holly looked lovely in her ultra-feminine pink statement gown which she teamed with dainty drop earrings, flawless bronzed skin and a chic low ponytail.

Kelly, meanwhile, opted for a timeless figure-hugging black dress complete with striking bell sleeves. She elevated her look with a silver pendant, a nude manicure and black suede heels. As for her hair, Kelly wore her raven tresses in loose curls which she carefully styled to one side.

Holly and Kelly looked flawless

Evidently in sync with one another, both Holly and Kelly wore matching red lipstick and bold eyeliner.

Alongside the heartwarming photos, Holly included the touching caption: "By my side… always and for tonight's @prideofbritain awards… @ladywilloughby wearing @coastfashion and looking [fire emoji] … love you Kel [heart emoji] #sisters #prideofbritain".

"So much love for both of you, as one half of a sister duo I know how much you mean to each other!!!" gushed one fan, whilst a second noted: "Nothing compares to the bond with a sister. Looking gorgeous you two".

Holly donned a gorgeous floral gown

Other fans couldn’t help but draw attention to their striking resemblance, with one commenting: "Both so beautiful!! You look so alike," whilst another added: "Your eyes are the exact same shape".

Holly's glam night out with her sister comes after she scooped an award at the National Television Awards earlier this month. Beating stiff competition from the likes of Loose Women and The Repair Shop, This Morning took home the award for the best daytime programme.

The presenters picked up the award for Best Daytime Show

Celebrating the news with her fans, Holly shared a fun selfie of herself alongside Philip Schofield. Next to the snap she penned a message of gratitude which read: "Thank you… holy moly… we love you… @thismorning … you are the best team, you work so hard to make the show what it is…

"We want to thank each and every one of you for voting… you have made this night an absolute dream… thank you also @officialntas for having us… @joeldommett you are a class act…"

