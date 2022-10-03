Holly Willoughby reveals her ultimate winter coat - and it's gorgeous

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby recently spoke about transitional autumn dressing on her Wylde Moon website and we are loving her top picks, which were put together by her trusted stylist Danielle Whiteman.

READ: Holly Willoughby is a dream in leopard print mini dress

The feature explains: "Layering is key when curating a transitional wardrobe, as temperatures can vary immensely throughout the day. A collection of lightweight pieces that can be styled just as beautifully for those end of summer days as they can for autumn is the goal."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby flaunts her stylish dress on This Morning

In the main picture, Holly can be seen wearing a dazzling coat by Sandro Paris. This brand is loved by the royal family and they are known for their classically cut clothes.

MORE: Holly Willoughby's pussy-bow blouse is selling out at the speed of light

Holly's coat is known as the 'Checked tailored jacket' and costs £419. The website says of the style: "Checked tailored jacket with a velvet collar, long sleeves and flap pockets." All sizes are currently in stock should you wish to invest, and we've also found a high street lookalike if Holly's coat is a little out of your budget. Keep scrolling!

Holly looking chic in her Sandro coat

A new month brings some fab news for the mother-of-three. The This Morning host has extended her contract with M&S.

Holly's coat:

Checked tailored jacket, £419, Sandro

A spokesperson for M&S told MailOnline: "We have extended our contract with Holly, and we will continue to work with her."

You may also like:

Black Dogtooth Check Long Coat, £47.99, New Look

It has been reported that the 41-year-old will continue to be the high street brand's ambassador for at least two more years.

READ: Holly Willoughby is raving about this £32 Zara knitted dress - act fast

Previously speaking about the collaboration, the Dancing on Ice co-host said: "I have grown up with and have always loved M&S, so when they asked me to be a Brand Ambassador, of course I said yes! I have really enjoyed picking my must-haves, and for me, confidence and great fit are key when it comes to styles; I really hope I can inspire people to be brave and have a little bit more fun with their wardrobe."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.