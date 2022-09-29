Holly Willoughby shares sweetest new photo of son Chester on his birthday The This Morning star is a mum of three

Holly Willoughby is celebrating her youngest son Chester's eighth birthday!

The This Morning star took to Instagram on Thursday morning to celebrate her little boy.

She shared the sweetest photo showing mother and son having an early morning cuddle together, with Holly shutting her eyes as she wrapped her arms around him.

"Early morning blurry snuggles with the birthday boy," she wrote. "Happy 8th Birthday Chester… we love you so very much." She also added a number of emojis, including a birthday cake, love heart and football.

Holly took to Instagram with the sweetest snapshot

Famous friends and fans were quick to send birthday messages to Chester, including Rochelle Humes, who wrote: "Oh Happy Birthday gorgeous Chester."

"Adorable!" added Alan Carr, while Jake Humphrey noted: "8!?!? How is that even possible? The days are flying by so take those cuddles at every opportunity!"

The This Morning star is a mum of three

It's been a difficult few weeks for Holly. She and her co-star Phillip Schofield faced a substantial public backlash over claims they had skipped the queue for the Queen's lying in state.

Dame Carolyn McCall, who is the chief executive of ITV, has since come to their defence, saying that Holly and Phil's actions had "been very misrepresented" by the media, and that they never entered the venue to pay their respects to the late monarch but to instead "interview people inside and outside".

Holly and Phil have come under fire

She added that the pair remain as popular as ever with audiences. "I think they're highly relevant and still very topical, and I think the majority of their viewers love watching them. But there is a very shrill kind of voice against and it will hurt them.

"It's hard. You imagine yourself in the eye of the storm like this, where you're trying to say you've done nothing wrong and all the noise around you is saying that you have. It's difficult to handle."

