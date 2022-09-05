Alison Hammond pokes fun at Holly Willoughby ahead of her return to This Morning – fans react She's got a great sense of humour!

Alison Hammond is known for her great sense of humour, and on Sunday she shared a cheeky and hilarious post poking fun at fellow This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby, ahead of her and Phillip Schofield's return to the morning show.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-one shared a selfie of herself taken next to someone with a Dermot O'Leary mask on, which mirrored the photo Holly had shared last week alongside Phillip.

Captioning the post, Alison wrote the exact same words as Holly: "Well look who came over for a play date before school starts… "

She continued: "See you on Friday @dermotoleary @thismorning …I've missed you !!!!! can't wait to see you all !!!!!. @hollywilloughby @schofe."

Alison posted the hilarious photo over the weekend

Friends and fans were quick to react to the post, with fellow This Morning presenter, Josie Gibson and Rochelle Humes simply sharing laughing emojis.

Holly and Phil also saw the funny side, also commenting with laughing emojis, whilst Dermot himself simply wrote: "Handsome devil x."

"Hilarious," wrote a follower, whilst another added: "Brilliant."

A third remarked: "So funny!!"

Holly and Phillip had shared an identical photo the week before, announcing their return to This Morning

It's been an incredible summer for Alison, who celebrated big news earlier this month as she landed a nomination for TV Presenter at this year's National Television Awards.

Whilst Holly missed out, as well as Phillip, she was quick to congratulate her colleague with the sweetest message.

Reposting a video from Alison's Instagram page showing the Friday presenter running on a treadmill, she added the caption: "There is only one @alisonhammond55… come on babe! This year is your year… congratulations… love you!!! #NTA."

Alison faces stiff competition for the gong, with Bradley Walsh, Graham Norton and Ant & Dec all in the running, with the latter famously having received the trophy 20 years in a row.