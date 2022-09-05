Sir Elton John and David Furnish mark end of family summer holiday with candid photo The couple share two sons together

Sir Elton John and David Furnish have been making the most of the last days of summer with their sons, Zachary and Elijah.

MORE: Elton John posts moving tribute to Princess Diana on 25th anniversary of her passing

The family spent last week in the south of France onboard a yacht with famous friends, including David Walliams. But now it's back to work for the couple – and back to school for their boys.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Elton John's sons ski like pros in unbelievable video

To mark the occasion, David shared a candid photo showing him and Elton posing together on a boat.

READ: Elton John and David Furnish pay tribute to 'great friend' following sad death

MORE: Sir Elton John's vast property portfolio spans from Windsor to Venice – photos

He wrote: "Summer holidays are drawing to a close. Another wonderful break. Thanks to everyone who looked after our family so magnificently.

David marked the end of his family's summer holiday with a new post

"Now it's back to work and the exciting year ahead," David concluded, crediting comedian David for taking the lovely photo.

READ: David Furnish reacts after George Michael's ex Kenny Goss makes comment about Elton John

MORE: Elton John opens up about his efforts to help George Michael before his death

It has been a difficult year for Elton, who had to take a break from his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour amid health issues, including a fall that required surgery, and catching Covid in January.

David and his sons during their vacation

Since then, however, Elton has revealed that he is in "top health".

READ: Elton John shares rare photo of sons as he posts sweetest tribute

MORE: Elton John and David Furnish 'so proud' of sons as they make a surprise appearance with Lady Gaga

The Rocketman star and his husband are devoted parents to Zachary, 11, and Elijah, nine.

The couple are devoted to Zachary and Elijah

Earlier this year, Elton shared a heart-warming letter to his sons in TIME magazine in honour of his 75th birthday.

Elton called his children "the two most precious parts of my life" before saying: "I have had an incredibly fortunate 75 years. I’ve had my share of adventures, and I’ll tell you about some of the wilder ones another time.

Sir Elton recently paid a loving tribute to their boys

"But know this: the most rewarding journey in my life has been the one I began 12 years ago with your Papa, when we decided to start a family.

"Zachary and Elijah, you two are the greatest gifts I have ever been given. You have filled my heart with love and my life with purpose and meaning in ways I didn’t think were possible. You are my proudest achievements, and I love you both so, so much."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.