David Furnish reacts after George Michael's ex Kenny Goss makes comment about Elton John

George Michael's ex Kenny Goss took to Instagram on Monday to praise Elton John for trying to help the singer when he most needed it.

Taking to his stories, Kenny, who last week gave his first interview in five years, told his fans: "George loved @eltonjohn. He tried to help. Anyone that disagrees is very wrong! He was his idol as a young musician starting out.

"He was the first person to openly talk about #addiction and also recognized @georgemichaelofficial as a legendary singer, songwriter and humanitarian."

He concluded by thanking both the 75-year-old star and his husband of eight years, David Furnish.

Michael and Elton were good friends

"Thanks to both him and @davidfurnish," he wrote.

David seemed to appreciate the post and quickly reshared it to his own Stories.

Kenny and George dated between 1996 and 2009 but remained friends until the singer's tragic death from heart disease on Christmas Day in 2016 at the age of 53.

Speaking about his death last week in an exclusive interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored, the 63-year-old art dealer revealed his passing didn't come as a shock to his loved ones.

George and Kenny were together until 2009, but their split was announced in 2011

"We all expected him to die. I had spent so much time when we lived together, being worried about him.

"Honestly, he hated the fact that I worried about him so much. What's the line he says in one of his songs? He says, 'I can see it in your eyes when you look at me that way, it tears me in two'. And it really did. I just didn't know what to do."

He added: "I was worried about him all the time. Please don't say that the wrong way, if you love someone you are worried about them."

Back in 2017, Kenny opened up about the moment he was told of George's passing by the singer's sister Melanie.

Speaking to the Dallas Morning News, Kenny admitted he was "in a zone" when he received a phone call on 25 December. "We just had a really good, sweet relationship," he said of their romance. "We weren't even mad at each other or anything like that." He added: "He was truly the love of my life. And I think I was the love of his life."