David Furnish shares incredibly rare holiday photo of his and Elton John's sons – and they are daredevils! The family are holidaying in the South of France

David Furnish and Elton John are currently enjoying the last days of summer on board a yacht in the South of France, with their two sons, Zachary and Elijah - and judging by David's latest Instagram post, they're certainly making the most of it!.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, David shared an incredibly rare photo of them, and it showed Zachary and Elijah being incredibly brave and jumping off the yacht onto the sea.

The three of them can be seen with their hands up in the air whilst one of his boys is already mid-air.

Elton and David have been joined by several friends during their getaway, such as Elizabeth Hurley and David Walliams.

The family will have been counting down the days to their holiday together after a difficult year for Elton, which saw him take a break from his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour amid health issues, including a fall that required surgery, and catching Covid in January.

Since then, however, Elton has revealed that he is in "top health" and a picture shared by the singer on his Twitter shows him looking better than ever, kitted out head to toe in Gucci.

David and his two sons had a good time on board their yacht

"The world needs more sparkle…… @gucci," he captioned the post.

Fans rushed to comment on his look. "Go Elton Go!! #shineon," one wrote, whilst another added:" You inspire me Sir Elton to wear sparkly things from shoes to tops you look amazing."

A third remarked: "Shine bright like a diamond."

Whilst Elton is clearly on holiday mode, he took time out of his trip on Wednesday to pay tribute to Princess Diana on the 25th anniversary of her death.

The family have been joined by friends Elizabeth Hurley and David Walliams

The father-of-two shared a photo of them both together and captioned it: "You will always be missed."

Elton and Diana first met in 1981, and immediately became close friends, reportedly bonding over their mutual love of the Charleston dance style.

Commenting on their friendship, the star called her "fabulous company, the best dinner party guest, incredibly indiscreet, a real gossip: you could ask her anything and she'd tell you."

Although they reportedly had a falling out a year before her death, Sir Elton still performed at her funeral, where he played Candle in the Wind.