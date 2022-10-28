Millie Bobby Brown teases incredible career news with Mariah Carey

Making sweet music together! Millie Bobby Brown may be teaming up with her pal Mariah Carey for a musical collaboration very soon.

The Stranger Things star, 18, dished on their friendship during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, when host Jimmy Fallon quizzed her about how she got to know the five-time Grammy winner.

Millie Bobby Brown dishes on her friendship with Mariah Carey

The Enola Homes actress revealed that they met after Mariah's son, Moroccan, carved a pumpkin for Halloween with her Stranger Things character, Eleven, on it in 2019. The music superstar shared a photo on Instagram, writing, "My son is obsessed with Millie Bobby Brown... can someone please ask her to call him."

When the queen asks, you answer so Millie arranged to meet up with Moroccan and his twin sister, Monroe and "we connected," she said of the singer, who she calls Mimi. "She grew up in the public eye. We have connected on so many different levels but also I love the way that she leads her life, with so much power, and she has so much knowledge and she's so wise and she's just been an incredible guiding light for me."

Millie also shared that when she goes over to Mariah's house for dinner, the "We Belong Together" singer will just randomly burst into song mid-conversation. "She does it when we're eating Chinese food," the teen said. "It's wild." The pair have also sung together in her studio.

Mariah and her children, Monroe and Moroccan, attended the premiere of Millie's new film, Enola Holmes 2

"Could something be in the works?" the comedian asked.

"Potentially," the Godzilla vs. King Kong actress replied. "She's always doing something. She's the busiest woman ever…. She's the most talented singer ever."

Fans have been speculating about the pair collaborating after Mariah shared a TikTok video in September recreating the opening scene from the music video for her song "Honey," with Millie, her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi (Jon Bon Jovi's son), Mariah's boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her twins, Monroe and Moroccan.

Mariah is clearly a supportive friend to Millie — she and her 11-year-olds hit the red carpet in NYC on Thursday for the premiere of the British star's latest movie, Netflix's Enola Holmes 2, which debuts on Friday, November 4.

