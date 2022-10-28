Saturday Night Live star released from hospital after brutal attack in NYC Chris Redd was assaulted outside a comedy club on Wednesday night

Saturday Night Live alum Chris Redd is out of the hospital after being attacked by a stranger as he arrived at a club in New York City on Wednesday night.

The Missouri native, 37, was approached by someone as he exited his car at about 9:40 p.m. outside the Comedy Cellar in Greenwich Village, where he was scheduled to perform.

TMZ reported that a man apparently wearing a security guard uniform ran up to Chris, punched him in the face and grabbed his pricey Greg Yuna chain. By the time police got to the scene, the assailant had run off. The outlet reported that Chris, who sustained injuries including a deep cut to the nose, was able to retrieve the chain, which had fallen to the ground during the incident.

The New York Police Department said in a statement that the man attacked the NBC star "without prior conversation or provocation," according to the Los Angeles Times.

Chris Redd and Pete Davidson in a Squid Game sketch on SNL in 2021

Emergency medical services transported the comedian to Bellevue Hospital, where he was treated and released. Chris joined Saturday Night Live in 2017 and was known for his impressions of stars like Kanye West and This Is Us' Sterling K. Brown and politicians including New York City Mayor Eric Adams and U.S. Senator Cory Booker. He won an Emmy award in 2018 for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for the song "Come Back Barack," about former president Barack Obama's departure from the White House.

The actor also starred alongside his SNL castmate Kenan Thompson in the sitcom Kenan, which was canceled in May after two seasons.

Chris announced in September that he would not be returning to the late-night comedy sketch show this season. "Being a part of SNL has been the experience of a lifetime," he said in a statement at the time. "Five years ago, I walked into 30 Rock knowing that this was an amazing opportunity for growth."

He's set to release an hour-long comedy special on HBO MAX titled Why Am I Like This? on Thursday, November 3. The show is being produced by Conan O'Brien's production company Team Coco.

