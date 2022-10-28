Megan Fox tells fiancé Machine Gun Kelly 'get me pregnant' after clapping back at mom-shamer The Transformers star and the rocker got engaged in January

Megan Fox shared her love for her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, in an intense comment on his Instagram account on Wednesday, calling him "devastatingly handsome."

"Never has anyone with better bone structure walked this earth," the 36-year-old wrote on a post featuring photos of her and the rocker, 32, at the Time100 Next Gala in New York City. "Exquisitely, devastatingly handsome. And 6 foot 5? Kill me or get me pregnant. Those are the only options."

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's love story

It's not the first time she's gushed about MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker. In April, she paid tribute to her fiancé in a loving Instagram post, writing, "The world has no idea what a gentle, beautiful heart you have. How generous and how thoughtful you are… How absurdly strange and smart and witty you are… You are by far the most unique human I have ever met. And if I could get the boy who has everything something special for his birthday — I would lift the veil off of their eyes so they could see what I see. You're such a gorgeous soul. I'm honored to love you and to be the recipient of your love."

Megan and the "My Ex's Best Friend" rocker met on the set of the film Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020. They confirmed they were a couple shortly after her split from husband of 10 years Brian Austin Green in May that year and got engaged in January 2022. She shares three boys — Noah, 10, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6 — with the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, while the "Bad Things" singer has a daughter, Casie, 13, with ex Emma Cannon.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have described each other as "twin flames" descended from the same soul

The Transformers actress' comment about having another baby came a little over a week after she clapped back at a mom-shamer on Instagram who asked where her children were.

"Wait wait wait. I…have kids?!?" she sarcastically replied on the October 19 post. "Oh my god I knew I forgot something!! Quick, someone call the valet at the Beverly Hills hotel. That's the last place I remember seeing them. Maybe someone turned them into lost and found."

Earlier this year, the actress opened up about the challenges of juggling her career and being a mom. "It is hard, because I travel for long periods of time and they have to attend school, which is what it is," she told Glamour UK in April. "I wish I could take them out to travel with me, it would make things a lot easier."

She added that she's cried "a lot" about being separated from them.

"It's hard to not feel obligated to be with them all the time or to constantly feel like I'm not doing a good enough job, but I'm also separated from their father. So, I can only have them half of the time. That just is what it is," Megan continued. "And in some ways that allows me to have moments for myself, where I can live my life as me, not just always being someone's mother and that's nice, but you always struggle with the guilt, kind of feeling like, 'I haven't done enough.'"

