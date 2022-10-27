A look back at Millie Bobby Brown's impressive hair transformations The star knows how to switch it up

Millie Bobby Brown was catapulted into stardom when she was only 12-years-old, in 2016, when her hit show Stranger Things premiered.

While her impressive acting at such a young age was certainly praised, a big aspect that garnered her a lot of attention was her hair, particularly the fact that she had to shave it off completely for her role as Eleven.

Since then, the actress has played around with various hair looks as it continues to grow, from preppy bobs and edgy lobs, to honey tresses and even platinum blonde locks and bangs.

Millie made her big debut at the red carpet premiere of Stranger Things in 2016, when she appeared fresh-faced in a gold-hued lace gown.

Her unforgettable buzz cut was just starting to grow, and for the big night, she tousled her short waves and accessorized with a dainty gold headband.

Millie entered the scene with a freshly-grown buzz cut

By 2017 she had successfully grown her pixie cut into a short bob, and she started experimenting with either styling it slicked back or into a soft, old-glamor look as well.

By 2017 she was rocking a short bob

Though she went on to film a total of three more seasons of Stranger Things, with the fifth and final one due to be released next year, despite having to appear with a buzzcut for certain scenes, she continued to grow her hair out.

The star by 2018 had a full head of hair

For an event in 2018 she opted for an edgier red carpet look, showing off her longer, and voluminous, hair by styling it in big waves and adding on an electric blue smokey eyeshadow to her look.

2019 brought one of the biggest changes, although certainly not the last transformation from Millie, and for several press events for Stranger Things, she debuted a sunkissed look courtesy of a honey ombré hairstyle on significantly longer hair.

Millie's biggest transformation has been her latest platinum blonde hair

After a series of filming delays and time away from the spotlight due to the pandemic, she came back to the premiere of the latest installment of the Netflix series with a bang, and debuted her biggest transformation of all, walking down the red carpet with even longer, platinum blonde hair and bangs.

