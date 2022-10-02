Millie Bobby Brown's boyfriend Jake's candid comment about his famous dad The pair got together in March

Millie Bobby Brown and her boyfriend Jake are the ultimate couple goals but did you know he has a famous father.

Jake Bongiovi, the Stranger Things star's new beau is the son of Jon Bon Jovi, and earlier this year made a very candid comment about his relationship with his rockstar dad.

Talking to Man About Town Magazine in May, the star explained that he won't be following in his music star father's footsteps. He said: "I think I’ll leave that [the music] to my dad! There’s really no following the act there."

He added that surprisingly its films that bond the father-son duo. He continued: "I love movies. I love films. I grew up watching the greats. That’s really a special connection that I had growing up with my dad, even, is how we’d watch movies all the time. Every weekend we’d watch a movie and it was the classics, like The Blues Brothers, Animal House, Ferris Bueller's Day Off."

The father-son duo bond over their love of films

The pair made things official with their red carpet debut in March 2022, when they attended the 2022 BAFTAs at the Royal Albert Hall in London hand in hand and posed for plenty of loved-up pictures.

Now the couple look more in love than ever having both posted the sweetest updates about each other on social media last week.

The pair are so loved up

Jake shared the sweetest snap with Millie - and they looked so smitten. Captioning the photo, he penned: "She’s my Rushmore max!"In the photo, the pair sat deeply looking at each other and beaming from ear to ear.

Friends and fans of the duo flocked to comment on the sweet image. Millie's Stranger Things co-star Amy Beth McNulty replied writing: "You guys are too perfect."

The pair were caught in a PDA

One fan penned: "I'm such a fan of your couple, I love you." A second wrote: "You guys are the cutest." A third added: "The best couple," alongside two white love heart emojis.

Millie also shared a heartwarming black-and-white boomerang giving her boyfriend a kiss on the cheek as they sat for dinner.

