Sosie Bacon stuns in mini dress for rare photo - and looks just like mom Kyra Sedgwick

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's daughter Sosie Bacon is following in her parents' footsteps and forging a successful acting career – but it turns out the Smile star is also a certified fashionista. The 30-year-old took to social media to share her latest look with fans – enticing them to go see her latest movie.

Sosie looked beautiful in a long sleeve, printed mini dress which featured a monogram print boasting S-shaped motifs. She teamed the playful number with a pair of statement white point-toe heels, infusing her contemporary look with a touch of sixties charm.

The star wore her caramel tresses down loose in cascading beach waves and showcased a glamorous makeup blend that highlighted her naturally striking features.

In the image subsequently shared with fans online, Sosie posed beside a pink wall which further accentuated the flirty silhouette of her dress ensemble.

She captioned the tongue-in-cheek post: "Posting my butt because this will get seen the most and maybe convince you to go see smile this weekend in the theater???? @smilemovie."

Sosie's friends and fans raced to praise her on her sartorial skills, in addition to her beguiling wit. "Beautiful," one user wrote, while another commented: "Convinced me!" A third added: "Lol marketing genius," and a fourth noted: "Angel."

The Charlie Says star has an adorable relationship with her dad, Kevin Bacon, and they share a passion for many of the same things in life - and that includes music.

The talented father-daughter duo sent fans into overdrive with a message they shared on social media. Kevin and Sosie made an appearance on her Instagram feed as they attempted to perform a duet - only the actress couldn't stop laughing.

As Kevin strummed the guitar and continually asked the cameraman to "keep rolling," his daughter just kept on giggling.

She captioned the clip: "Me and @kevinbacon have something reallyyyyyy special, good, amazing, and professional on the way. We pulled it off in a breeze, only did 45 takes."

