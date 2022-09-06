Kevin Bacon teases 'really special' collaboration with daughter Sosie in hilarious video The Mare of Easttown actress got fans talking

Sosie Bacon has an adorable relationship with her dad, Kevin Bacon, and they share a passion for many of the same things in life - and that includes music.

The talented father-daughter duo sent fans into overdrive with a message they shared on social media.

Kevin and Sosie made an appearance on her Instagram feed as they attempted to perform a duet - only the actress couldn't stop laughing.

WATCH: Kevin Bacon shares sweet family video

As Kevin strummed the guitar and continually asked the cameraman to "keep rolling," his daughter just kept on giggling.

She captioned the clip: "Me and @kevinbacon have something reallyyyyyy special, good, amazing, and professional on the way. We pulled it off in a breeze, only did 45 takes."

Her social media followers thought the video was hilarious and commented: "You and your dad are SO cute," and, "This makes me so happy," while others were genuinely excited that a collaboration could be on the cards.

Sosie and Kevin were in hysterics attempting to perform together

Their musical moment came a day after Sosie left fans cooing with the most adorable baby photo.

In the image, Sosie was snuggling a diaper-clad little girl on her tummy and admitted she was loving it. "Love this little squirrel twirl squirrel," she wrote.

Sosie doesn't have any children, but she is currently dating Scoot McNairy - who is a father-of-two - after the stars both appeared together in the Netflix series Narcos: Mexico.

Sosie also shared a photo with an adorable baby

Sosie has not only followed in her famous parents' footsteps, but her looks are often compared to her mother, Kyra Sedgwick, too with many fans pointing out the resemblance when she shares photos on Instagram.

Recently, Sosie was captured inside a truck on vacation, sporting overalls and her hair tied up in a relaxed bun. Her fans fell over themselves to tell her how stunning she looked with one writing: "Always on fire," and a second adding: "Gorgeous". And of course, she was inundated with Kyra-lookalike comments!

