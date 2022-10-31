Best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2022: Megan Fox, Kim Kardashian, more The stars didn't disappoint with their kooky looks

They're creepy and kooky, mysterious and spooky — the stars pulled out all the stops with their Halloween costumes for 2022.

From Lizzo's Marge Simpson makeover to Kendall Jenner's sexy Toy Story get-up and Kim Kardashian's blue mutant metamorphosis, it was hard to pick a favorite. Scroll down to see our favorite looks.

Kim Kardashian channels X-Men's Mystique for Halloween 2022

Kim Kardashian, 42, poured her curves into a blue bodysuit and donned blue body paint to become the X-Men's Mystique.

"IM HIM - HIMMY NEUTRON - MARGE HIMPSON," Lizzo, 34, captioned an Instagram post on Saturday. "OMG I love," Andy Cohen commented on the amazing pics.

Hailey Bieber, 25, recreated Laetitia Casta's rosy look from the 1999 YSL spring/summer fashion show.

Assless chaps completed Kendall's transformation into a sexy Jessie from Toy Story.

Diddy was almost unrecognizable as Batman villain the Joker.

The scary twins from The Shining were a popular choice this year, with Jessica Alba, 41, thanking her 14-year-old daughter, Honor Warren, "for letting us borrow your costume."

Kylie Jenner, 25, channeled two horror queens with the Bride of Frankenstein and Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, costumes.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly dressed as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee while attending Casamigos tequila's Halloween party in Beverly Hills on Friday. Megan, 36, donned a latex dress while her fiancé, 32, channeled the Mötley Crüe drummer in looks the former couple wore to the opening of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas in 1995.

Twilight actor Taylor Lautner, 30, wore skeleton makeup and showed off his six-pack abs.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum Sarah Michelle Gellar, 45, donned a schoolgirl costume from Netflix's Do Revenge. "But now the bigger question… am I more an Eleanor or Drea?!?" she wrote on Instagram.

Before Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum, both 41, dressed up as FBI agents, Paris also donned a Sailor Moon outfit.

Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson, 42, and her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, dressed as life-sized Barbie dolls before donning matching outfits as the scary Shining twins for a party on Sunday.

Mean Girls star Amanda Seyfried, 36, and her husband, Thomas Sadoski, 46, looked suitably spooky on Saturday.

