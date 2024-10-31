13 rare photos of the royals wearing fancy dress costumes

And while pictures have never been shared by the Prince and Princess, Kate, in the past, has been spotted picking up costumes at her local Sainsbury's for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and she even took them trick-or-treating in their neighbourhood one year.
Take a look at the best photos of the royals and their European counterparts wearing fun costumes in aid of the spookiest night of the year.
1/13
Princess Eugenie and Meghan Markle
Back when they were dating, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed a night out in Toronto with Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie and Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank.
The foursome went incognito to a post-apocalyptic-themed Halloween party, with the group donning masks and heavy makeup.
2/13
Prince Harry and Meghan
Prince Harry revealed in his memoir, Spare, that he had borrowed his friend and actor Tom Hardy's entire Mad Max costume for his incognito night out with Meghan in 2016.
"The whole kit. He'd given it all to me before I left Britain, and now I tried it on in Meg's little bathroom. When I came out, she roared with laughter," Harry wrote.
3/13
August Brooksbank
Princess Eugenie shared a sweet snap of her then eight-month-old son August dressed up as a blue monster for Halloween 2021."Wonder what they are talking about.." she captioned the photo showing the tot playing with a yellow Minion teddy.
4/13
The Princess of Wales
Taken in her pre-royal days, Princess Kate rocked what appeared to be a glamorous witch outfit for a Halloween night out at Mahiki in 2007. She donned a sparkly dress, fishnet tights and knee-high boots, along with a black cape.
5/13
Princess Beatrice
Beatrice was spotted at Annabel's Halloween party in October 2018, wearing a monochrome look with a bright lilac wig and a unicorn headpiece - very on trend! The royal finished off her costume with a touch of a sparkle on her accessories.
6/13
Princess Madeleine of Sweden
Princess Madeleine and her family always go all-out for Halloween.
For last year's effort, Madeleine and her husband Chris opted for Western-inspired cowgirl and cowboy looks, while Princess Leonore wore a pink gingham dress, Prince Nicolas donned a sweeping black cape and a scary mask, and youngest Princess Adrienne looked so sweet in a Princess Anna costume.
HALLOWEEN 2024
7/13
Prince Harry
Prince Harry adorably dressed up in a red goblin costume for his nursery school's nativity play in 1987.
8/13
The Princess of Wales
The Princess of Wales looked groovy as she stepped out wearing a disco-inspired ensemble for a 2008 Day-Glo Midnight Roller Disco event in London.
Kate made a statement sporting mini yellow shorts and a flashy emerald top, which she paired with boots and of course, glow sticks.
9/13
Princess Beatrice
Princess Beatrice looked purrfect for a good cause. The Princess was the cat's meow donning a feline ensemble for the 2016 Unicef Halloween Ball in London, which raised vital funds to support Unicef's life-saving work for Syrian children in danger.
10/13
King Charles and Queen Camilla
While they might not be wearing full fancy dress costumes, King Charles and Queen Camilla proved they're up for a giggle as they donned animal masks at a reception for The Elephant Family animal ball in 2019.
11/13
The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York
The Duke and Sarah, Duchess of York dressed up in period costumes at a replica Klondike village during their first official tour together in Canada back in 1987.
12/13
Prince Harry
William Shakespeare would be proud! Prince Harry hid behind a mask as he played Conrade in his school, Eton College’s, production of Much Ado about Nothing back in 2003.
13/13
King Charles
The then Prince Charles donned a disguise to trick photographers during a skiing holiday in Klosters in 1980.
ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB
Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.