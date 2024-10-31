13 rare photos of the royals wearing fancy dress costumes

While the royal family doesn't publicly mark Halloween as a holiday, in the same way that they do with Easter and Christmas, they've been known to rock fancy dress on occasion.

In her pre-royal days, the Princess of Wales has made quite the glamorous-looking witch and has also rocked sequins, hot pants and leg warmers for an '80s-themed roller disco.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared an insight and photos from a post-apocalyptic themed Halloween party during a night out in Toronto with Princess Eugenie in their dating days, while Princess Beatrice has been known to rock a fun wig or two.

WATCH: Harry & Meghan's Halloween night out with Eugenie & Jack

And while pictures have never been shared by the Prince and Princess, Kate, in the past, has been spotted picking up costumes at her local Sainsbury's for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and she even took them trick-or-treating in their neighbourhood one year.

Take a look at the best photos of the royals and their European counterparts wearing fun costumes in aid of the spookiest night of the year.

1/ 13 © Netflix Princess Eugenie and Meghan Markle Back when they were dating, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed a night out in Toronto with Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie and Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank. The foursome went incognito to a post-apocalyptic-themed Halloween party, with the group donning masks and heavy makeup.

2/ 13 © Netflix Prince Harry and Meghan Prince Harry revealed in his memoir, Spare, that he had borrowed his friend and actor Tom Hardy's entire Mad Max costume for his incognito night out with Meghan in 2016. "The whole kit. He'd given it all to me before I left Britain, and now I tried it on in Meg's little bathroom. When I came out, she roared with laughter," Harry wrote.

3/ 13 © Instagram / @princesseugenie August Brooksbank Princess Eugenie shared a sweet snap of her then eight-month-old son August dressed up as a blue monster for Halloween 2021."Wonder what they are talking about.." she captioned the photo showing the tot playing with a yellow Minion teddy.



4/ 13 © Shutterstock The Princess of Wales Taken in her pre-royal days, Princess Kate rocked what appeared to be a glamorous witch outfit for a Halloween night out at Mahiki in 2007. She donned a sparkly dress, fishnet tights and knee-high boots, along with a black cape.



5/ 13 © Getty Princess Beatrice Beatrice was spotted at Annabel's Halloween party in October 2018, wearing a monochrome look with a bright lilac wig and a unicorn headpiece - very on trend! The royal finished off her costume with a touch of a sparkle on her accessories.



6/ 13 © Instagram / @princess_madeleine_of_sweden Princess Madeleine of Sweden Princess Madeleine and her family always go all-out for Halloween. For last year's effort, Madeleine and her husband Chris opted for Western-inspired cowgirl and cowboy looks, while Princess Leonore wore a pink gingham dress, Prince Nicolas donned a sweeping black cape and a scary mask, and youngest Princess Adrienne looked so sweet in a Princess Anna costume.



7/ 13 © Getty Prince Harry Prince Harry adorably dressed up in a red goblin costume for his nursery school's nativity play in 1987.



8/ 13 © Max Mumby/Indigo The Princess of Wales The Princess of Wales looked groovy as she stepped out wearing a disco-inspired ensemble for a 2008 Day-Glo Midnight Roller Disco event in London. Kate made a statement sporting mini yellow shorts and a flashy emerald top, which she paired with boots and of course, glow sticks.

9/ 13 © Getty Princess Beatrice Princess Beatrice looked purrfect for a good cause. The Princess was the cat's meow donning a feline ensemble for the 2016 Unicef Halloween Ball in London, which raised vital funds to support Unicef's life-saving work for Syrian children in danger.



10/ 13 © Getty King Charles and Queen Camilla While they might not be wearing full fancy dress costumes, King Charles and Queen Camilla proved they're up for a giggle as they donned animal masks at a reception for The Elephant Family animal ball in 2019.



11/ 13 © Getty The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York The Duke and Sarah, Duchess of York dressed up in period costumes at a replica Klondike village during their first official tour together in Canada back in 1987.



12/ 13 © Getty Prince Harry William Shakespeare would be proud! Prince Harry hid behind a mask as he played Conrade in his school, Eton College’s, production of Much Ado about Nothing back in 2003.



13/ 13 © Getty King Charles The then Prince Charles donned a disguise to trick photographers during a skiing holiday in Klosters in 1980.

