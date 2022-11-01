Who is Judi Dench's partner David Mills? Inside the acting icon's love life David and Judi have been together since 2010

The latest episode of journalist Louis Theroux's new TV series sees him interview Dame Judi Dench, touching on everything from her most memorable film roles to her personal life.

One aspect of Judi's life that has always interested fans is her private life. We took a deep dive to discover everything there is to know about her partner, David Mills.

Is Dame Judi Dench married?

Judi, who turns 88 in December, is not married, but has been with her partner, David Mills since 2010. They reportedly discussed marriage, before deciding it wasn't for them.

"We talked about [marriage] but I think we are far better off as we are as we have got two separate houses. And we are either in one or the other and we are four miles apart," David told Good Housekeeping Magazine.

Judi added: "He is not going to propose. No, no, no, no, no. Let's just pull ourselves together and be our age!"

Judi Dench and David Mills are not married

Judi also admitted to Good Housekeeping that she dislikes the term partner and instead refers to her beau as her "chap". She said: "I don't know what the word is because I don't like the word 'partner'. Partner is something to do with dancing. Partner - horrible word. Friend? No. Boyfriend? No. Chap? Will chap do?"

Who is Judi Dench's partner?

David is a keen red squirrel breeder

Judi Dench's partner David Mills is 10 years younger than the Oscar winner, and has a totally different background from the actress.

The 77-year-old started his career working as a dairy farmer, winning numerous awards for his herd of pedigree cows, before going on to be awarded an MBE in 2016 for his services to wildlife conservation.

He founded the British Wildlife Centre conservation centre, which is home to an array of wildlife and hold the title of the UK’s biggest red squirrel breeder.

How did Dame Judi Dench meet her partner?

It was David's squirrels that brought him and Judi together, after he invited her to his wildlife centre to open a squirrel enclosure in 2010.

Has Judi Dench ever been married?

Judi was previously married to fellow actor Michael Williams. They got married in 1971 and welcomed their daughter – Tara Cressida Frances 'Flinty' Williams.

They were together for 30 years before Michael died of lung cancer in 2001.

