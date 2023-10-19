Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent's Kathleen Munroe's edgy wedding to model wife – stunning photos

Kathleen Munroe is no stranger to the 'Law & Order' franchise having appeared in 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' and 'Law & Order: SVU' – but she will soon take on a starring role in the latest spin-off, 'Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent'.

The Canadian actress, 41, will no doubt earn herself a new legion of fans when she tackles the role of Detective Sergeant Frankie Bateman, but one person who already supports her work is her wife, Sophie Blumenthal. The couple had a tricky start to their relationship as they began dating during the lockdown in August 2020.

It was a fast-paced romance as they moved in together just months later. In June 2021, they announced their engagement on Instagram, with Kathleen sharing a photo of their stunning engagement rings alongside the caption: "Future Mrs. Fantasy."

© Instagram Kathleen Munroe and Sophie Blumenthal got engaged in June 2021

Kathleen Munroe and Sophie Blumenthal's wedding

In September 2022, the happy couple exchanged vows in a stunning woodland wedding and Kathleen looked sensational in her bridal dress. Sharing photos from their special day on Instagram, the newlyweds appeared to have an intimate gathering surrounded by friends and loved ones.

© Instagram Kathleen Munroe and Sophie Blumenthal have been together since 2020

It was an outdoor ceremony filled with beautiful flowers and towering trees. Kathleen wore a beautiful ivory dress that fell just below her knees and was embroidered with delicate lace and pearl beading.

It boasted a round neckline with wide, puffed, three-quarter-length sleeves, and a nipped-in waist that flared out from her hips.

To accessorize, the bride wore white, mesh gloves that featured a ruffle trim around the wrist, patterned white tights, white heels with a gold buckle, and elaborate pearl drop earrings. She also carried an ornate bouquet that had branches of leaves trailing the floor.

Kathleen wore her brunette hair down and tucked behind her ears with a wet-look parting. She kept her makeup fresh with a soft brown smokey eye, glowing complexion, and a red lip.

© Instagram Kathleen Munroe and Sophie Blumenthal moved in together after a few months of dating

Sophie, meanwhile, looked edgy in a black suit with a white shirt, accessorizing with sunglasses and a large gold watch that highlighted her many hand tattoos.

For the reception, Kathleen changed into an elegant white, sleeveless dress that boasted a subtle plunge neckline. She also swapped out her extravagant wedding earrings for a much smaller pair and added multiple silver bracelets.

Who is Kathleen Munroe's wife?

© Instagram Kathleen Munroe and Sophie Blumenthal began dating during the lockdown

Sophie Munroe Blumenthal, 33, is a model and actress. According to IMDb, she made her acting debut in 2014 with a minor role in the film, 'Centre Island'. She also appeared in 'Notes on the Gaze' and 'Painted Faces'.

© Instagram Kathleen Munroe and Sophie Blumenthal are both actors

Before meeting Kathleen, Sophie lived in a 500-square-foot condo in the Wallace-Emerson neighborhood of Toronto, Canada. Speaking to Toronto Life in 2019, she revealed that alongside being an actor and model, she also helped pay her bills by driving for Lyft and buying and selling vintage furniture.

'Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent' air date

Kathleen's new show is slated to premiere in spring 2024 on Citytv. Because it is based in Toronto and will film there, its production doesn't have to follow the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike rules, which prohibit over 100,000 American actors from filming or promoting their projects.

'Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent' cast

The cast is composed of Aden Young as Detective Sergeant Henry Graff, Kathleen Munroe as Detective Sergeant Frankie Bateman, 'Schitt's Creek' star Karen Robinson as Inspector Vivienne Holness, 'Lost Girl' actor K.C. Collins as Deputy Crown Attorney Theo Forrester, Nicola Correia-Damude as forensic pathologist Dr. Lucy Da Silva, and Araya Mengesha as tech expert Mark Yohannes.

