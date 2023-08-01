Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Judi Dench reveals thoughts on retirement as she shares difficult health update affecting her career
The Oscar-winning actress and James Bond star is dealing with macular degeneration

Judi Dench poses at the 'Red Joan' portrait session during the 14th Zurich Film Festival on October 04, 2018 in Zurich, Switzerland
Ahad Sanwari
Judi Dench opened up in a rare new interview about her legendary acting career and how it's been affected by her macular degeneration diagnosis, which affects her eyesight.

Speaking with The Mirror's Sunday magazine, Notebook, the English actress, 88, detailed her health struggles and set the record straight on whether it would lead to a retirement from the screen.

Thankfully, Dame Judi Dench isn't going anywhere, stating that she wanted to work "as much as I can," even though her sight was declining.

"I mean I can't see on a film set any more," she continued. "And I can't see to read. So I can't see much. But you know you just deal with it. Get on. 

"It's difficult for me if I have any length of a part. I haven't yet found a way. Because I have so many friends who will teach me the script. But I have a photographic memory."

In 2012, the Oscar-winning actress had revealed that she was suffering from macular degeneration, which leaves one eye as "dry," leading to blurry central vision, and the other as "wet," which can cause blindspots.

Dame Judi Dench attends the British Academy Film Awards 2022 Gala Dinner at The Londoner Hotel on March 11, 2022 in London, England© Getty Images
Dame Judi asserted that she would not be retiring anytime soon

Dench added: "It's the most terrible shock to the system. Ghastly. It's terrible to be so dependent on people."

In 2014, ahead of her 80th birthday, at a screening of BBC's Esio Trot, the screen legend doubled down on continuing to work well into her golden years, and wasn't interested in being told otherwise.

Dame Judy Dench attends the 2023 Chelsea Flower Show at Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 22, 2023 in London, England© Getty Images
The actress revealed her macular degeneration diagnosis in 2012

"I don't want to be told I'm too old to try something," she stated, continuing: "I want to see for myself if I can't do it rather than be told you might have a fall or you can't learn your lines. Let me have a go. Let us all have a go."

She added: "Age is a number. It's something imposed on you… It drives me absolutely spare when people say, 'Are you going to retire? Isn't it time you put your feet up?' Or tell me [my] age.

English actress Judi Dench at a dress rehearsal of 'Hamlet' at the Old Vic theatre, London, 11th September 1957. Dench is making her London debut as Ophelia in the Old Vic Company's production© Getty Images
Dench has been a working actress for over six decades (pictured here in 1957)

"The only time I got really upset was when I was 40, for some reason. I got really upset when I was 40, and I was all right after that. It's that old thing: You are only as old as you feel. It's not to do with age; it's something to do with inside. It's the engine."

This picture released by Miramax Films shows actress Judy Dench playing Queen Elizabeth I in the film "Shakespeare in Love". Dench has been nominated February 9, 1999 for an Oscar for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role category by the Aca© Getty Images
She won an Oscar in 1999 for her supporting turn in "Shakespeare in Love"

Dench is one of the most acclaimed actresses of all time and considered one of the greatest in English cinema and theater. Over the course of her six decade-long career, she has earned billions in box office revenue, an Academy Award, two Golden Globes, a Tony, ten BAFTAs for film and TV, and a record seven Laurence Olivier Awards.

