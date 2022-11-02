Loose Women's Christine Lampard shares incredibly rare photo of her kids - and they are all grown up! The TV presenter is a doting mum to two children and two stepdaughters

Christine Lampard enjoyed the perfect autumnal day with her two children - and couldn't help but share an adorable picture from their time together with her fans.

MORE: Christine Lampard shares candid insight into co-parenting stepdaughters Isla and Luna

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the mum-of-two posted a heartwarming image showing her children enjoying a low-key walk, with four-year-old Patricia taking care of little Freddie.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christine Lampard makes confession about unconventional sleeping arrangements

"Autumn strolls," the doting mother simply remarked in the caption. The sweet post prompted a huge response from fans.

MORE: Christine Lampard reveals long-distance marriage to Frank can be 'intense'

READ: Christine Lampard reveals it would be 'bitter' if husband Frank found love again after her death

"They are so lucky to have each other [heart emoji]," wrote one, while another said: "Loving the sibling love." A third post read: "Awwww looking after her wee brother." [sic]

Christine and her husband Frank Lampard rarely feature their children on social media, and when they do they choose to obscure their faces to keep their identities private.

As well as her own children, Christine has a close bond with her stepdaughters, Isla and Luna, who she has known since they were young. They are Frank's daughters from a previous relationship with model Elen Rivas.

Christine uploaded this sweet snap of her children

In an interview with Fabulous magazine, the TV star discussed her blended family. Of her bond with Luna and Isla, she said: "It's been a long time. They were only two and four then. Isla always says: 'I can't believe I was even younger than Patricia.'

MORE: Christine Lampard defends 'long-distance' marriage with husband Frank

"It's all they've ever known, which is probably a really lucky thing. I know for a lot of people it can be very difficult – you've got to be very understanding of where the child's coming from and how they feel about whatever the set-up is."

Speaking in the Mirror's Notebook about their social media consumption while growing up, the Irish beauty said: "It's very difficult to control, too, as they have their own devices. Parents have a tough job now and teenagers have a tough job living normal lives. I wonder if it will all implode at some point. I'm just grateful I didn't grow up with it."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.