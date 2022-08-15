Christine Lampard reveals long-distance marriage to Frank can be 'intense' The couple have been married since 2015

Christine Lampard is often open about her romance with Frank Lampard, to whom she has been married since December 2015.

MORE: Christine Lampard defends 'long-distance' marriage with husband Frank

However, the couple are enduring a long-distance relationship due to the football manager's work commitments with Premier League club Everton.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christine Lampard's confession about unconventional sleeping arrangements

During a new interview with the Mirror's Notebook, the Loose Women star shared: "He's away more now than ever. There are people with partners on the other side of the world, so I don't dwell on it. We make it work."

MORE: Christine Lampard makes candid confession about dealing with 'anxiety' after having kids

READ: Christine Lampard reveals it would be 'bitter' if husband Frank found love again after her death

The couple, who have been married for six years, are currently based in different cities due to their individual work commitments. With Frank mainly based in Liverpool and Christine in London with their children, things can get "intense".

She explained: "I've been doing this drive since Frank went in January and it can be intense.

Christine is married to football star Frank Lampard

"It took me four hours last time, with the two kids and the dog! But when we get there, it's brilliant. The distance means Frank and I are still excited to see each other."

The couple's London home is just a short drive from the ITV studios, which means Christine can be back with her children Patricia, three, and 16-month-old Freddie in time for work.

"I'm blessed to live close to the studios," she said. "We've often thought about moving out of London, but on my drive in at 6am I think, 'No way!' We have a babysitter, but I'm home by 11am and that's me done for the day. I couldn't do 12-hour days like I used to."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.