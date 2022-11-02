Pierce Brosnan's fans left speculating after date night photos with wife Keely Shaye Could the Black Adam star have more up his sleeve?

Pierce Brosnan and his wife Keely Shaye were able to enjoy a bit of culture during a recent date night out that he shared on social media.

The actor posted photographs of himself taken by his wife at an art gallery, admiring the works of art while dressed in all black, including a matching fedora.

While the look was definitely clean and perfectly as sharp as Pierce's usual style, it also gave him an air of mystery as his back was turned in all the photos, contrasting with the extremely colorful artwork.

To many of his fans, though, it reminded them of the star's 1999 hit The Thomas Crown Affair, which saw him play the titular character who commits art theft.

The visuals were not only striking but eerily similar to several shots from the film, and combined with the limited context, it definitely got his followers talking.

"Thomas Crown is back," one wrote, while another said: "I think looking at these photos, everyone thinks of the Thomas Crown Affair. Have fun with Keely!"

Pierce's art gallery photos harkened back to one of his big hits

A third also commented: "If you had a derby hat on I'd tell you not to steal the art work!" while a fourth questioned: "Prep for The Thomas Crown Affair 2 hopefully?"

The James Bond star is definitely placing all of his focus on his other recent project, though, as he continues to enjoy the success of the Black Adam movie.

It was earlier in the week when he took to social media to thank his fan base for helping make the film such a success alongside a poster that captured the film's critical and commercial hype.

The actor celebrated the success of his new Black Adam movie

"Thank you to audiences everywhere for making #BlackAdam the #1 MOVIE IN THE WORLD," he wrote after the film opened at the top of the worldwide box office.

