Pierce Brosnan moves fans with heartbreaking post following tragic death

Pierce Brosnan has moved his fans on Instagram with a moving tribute to a "dear friend".

The James Bond actor shared some heartfelt words – and two images – in honour of the late actor, Robbie Coltrane, who passed away on 14 October at the age of 72.

WATCH: Pierce Brosnan teams up with 21-year-old son for important cause

"I'm so sorry to hear the news of my dear friend Robbie Coltrane's passing," Pierce, 69, wrote.

"We had so many good laughs throughout our days making the James Bond movies 'Goldeneye' and 'The World Is Not Enough' …the second photo is from our first days shoot on 'Goldeneye' at Leavesden studios.

Piers paid a heartfelt tribute to his late co-star Robbie

"I cannot think of a finer actor and man of humanity and humor to share the world stage with on such a day as that so many years ago. My sincere condolences, prayers, love and respect to the family."

Robbie famously starred as Valentin Dmitrovich Zukovsy in the Bond movies – and went on to gain worldwide recognition as Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter film series.

The Scottish actor passed away at 72

Fans were quick to react to the post. "It's such sad news. Zukovsky was one of my favourite Bond characters. Robbie played him so well, and the two of you clearly had great on-set chemistry. He was a fantastic actor and will be much missed," one wrote.

"Just rewatched both of these this week and was so sad to hear of his passing. He was my Valentin before he graced the silver screen as Hagrid. Your scenes together are so beloved by the Bond community. Much love!" a second shared.

"I loved the scenes you both shared together," said a third, and a fourth simply wrote: "I will really miss him."

Robbie famously starred as Hagrid in the Harry Potter series

Pierce is by no means the only star who has paid tribute. Harry Potter author J.K Rowling led the tributes on Twitter saying: "l'll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again.

"He was an incredible talent, a complete one-off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children."

Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe said: "Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on set. I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed."

Harry Potter stars have honoured the actor following his death

Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in the franchise, said she was "heartbroken" by the news of Robbie’s death.

"Hagrid was my favourite character! Robbie portrayed Hagrid's warmth, sense of home & unconditional love for his students and magical creatures so brilliantly," she wrote. "Thanks for all the laughter. Miss you Robbie. Sending love to your family."

