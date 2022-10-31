Pierce Brosnan celebrates happy news after sweet date night with wife Keely The Bond star took to Instagram

Pierce Brosnan is riding high!

The actor has returned to the spotlight playing Doctor Fate in the new superhero film Black Adam – and he had a big reason to celebrate on Sunday.

Loading the player...

Pierce, 69, took to Instagram to share a poster from the movie with fans, and explained in the caption: "Thank you to audiences everywhere for making #BlackAdam the #1 MOVIE IN THE WORLD!"

Followers were quick to congratulate the star, with one pleading: "Dr. Fate prequel please! Thanks for crushing your performance Pierce!"

A second admitted: "Only watching it because of Pierce Brosnan!" And a third shared: "I love you Mr Brosnan! you're amazing as Dr Fate."

It comes days after Pierce was spotted enjoying a sweet date night in New York with his wife Keely Shaye Smith while on the promotional tour with Black Adam.

The sweet couple have been married since 2001 – and it's clear they are still head over heels in love.

Keely has played a supportive role throughout Pierce's latest project - so much so that wanted to ensure that a bit of his family were with him at all times.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he revealed that he wore his actual wedding ring and a watch gifted by his wife in the movie.

"This is our wedding ring and this is a watch that Keely bought me many years ago with an inscription that [reads], 'Time flies on love's wings,'" he shared.

"I decided to wear it for this character. It seemed appropriate." He explained his choice by diving more into his character's backstory, adding: "The man [has] traversed the ages of time."

Pierce and Keely have been together since they met in 1994, where the actor met journalist Keely at a party in Cabo San Lucas a year before he made his Bond debut in Golden Eye.

Speaking of their meeting, Pierce later told People he couldn't get enough of Keely from the moment he laid eyes on her.

"Wherever I went in the world I missed her, and I'd send her tickets to come so we could be together. We just seemed to fit," he said, adding: "I found a great woman in Keely Shaye. Not if I searched a million times over would I find one as good."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.