Pierce Brosnan shares special way he paid an on-screen tribute to wife Keely

Pierce Brosnan is ready to make his DC cinematic universe debut with the upcoming Black Adam opposite Dwayne Johnson.

However, even while taking on the role of sorcerer Dr. Fate, the actor is keeping a bit of his family with him, specifically his wife, Keely Shaye Smith.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he revealed that he wore his actual wedding ring and a watch gifted by his wife in the movie.

"This is our wedding ring and this is a watch that Keely bought me many years ago with an inscription that [reads], 'Time flies on love's wings,'" he shared.

"I decided to wear it for this character. It seemed appropriate."

He explained his choice by diving more into his character's backstory, adding: "The man [has] traversed the ages of time.

Pierce and Keely attended the Black Adam New York premiere together

"He's one of the most powerful sorcerers in the DC comic book world. He did have a wife called Enza, and she was even more powerful than him I hear."

Keely herself also reacted to the sweet tribute that her husband paid her, telling the publication: "I love those emblems, that he took those with him into the superpower, superhero realm."

The James Bond star's appearance with his wife at the film's New York premiere comes just days after he was granted an emergency temporary restraining order against a woman who has been "stalking" him and his family.

Concerned for his family, Pierce filed documents seeking protection for himself, Keely, and sons Dylan, 25, and Paris, 21, against an unnamed female who has been turning up uninvited at his Malibu property.

The actor was recently granted a temporary restraining order as a means of protection for his family

As reported by the MailOnline, the court informed the accused stalker she is not to contact the actor or his family "directly or indirectly" or "harass" them. She must stay at least 400 yards away from his home as well as any school or workplaces his kids might be at.

