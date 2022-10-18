Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely Shaye Brosnan surprise onlookers during NYC date night - details The Black Adam star and his wife have been married since 2001

Pierce Brosnan has been enjoying some time in New York City this week to promote his film, Black Adam.

The Hollywood star attended the star-studded premiere for the movie on Wednesday in Times Square, where he was joined by his wife Keely Shaye Brosnan.

Yet just before the event, the couple proved they were just like the rest of us as they were spotted by an onlooker trying to catch a cab in the city.

As per Deux Moi, the pair looked just like any other couple and as a result were not even recognised! The 007 star plays sorcerer Dr. Fate in the movie Black Adam, alongside Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

Keely has played a supportive role throughout Pierce's latest project, so much so that wanted to ensure that a bit of his family were with him at all times.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he revealed that he wore his actual wedding ring and a watch gifted by his wife in the movie.

Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely Shaye Brosnan in Times Square last week

"This is our wedding ring and this is a watch that Keely bought me many years ago with an inscription that [reads], 'Time flies on love's wings,'" he shared.

"I decided to wear it for this character. It seemed appropriate." He explained his choice by diving more into his character's backstory, adding: "The man [has] traversed the ages of time.

"He's one of the most powerful sorcerers in the DC comic book world. He did have a wife called Enza, and she was even more powerful than him I hear."

Keely herself also reacted to the sweet tribute that her husband paid her, telling the publication: "I love those emblems, that he took those with him into the superpower, superhero realm."

The couple have been married since 2001

The James Bond star's appearance with his wife at the film's New York premiere comes just days after he was granted an emergency temporary restraining order against a woman who has been "stalking" him and his family.

Concerned for his family, Pierce filed documents seeking protection for himself, Keely, and sons Dylan, 25, and Paris, 21, against an unnamed female who has been turning up uninvited at his Malibu property.

As reported by the MailOnline, the court informed the accused stalker she is not to contact the actor or his family "directly or indirectly" or "harass" them.

She must stay at least 400 yards away from his home as well as any school or workplaces his kids might be at.

