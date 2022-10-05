Pierce Brosnan reveals fears for his wife and children – seeks protection The James Bond star is taking action

Pierce Brosnan has been dealing with some trauma and upset in his personal life.

The James Bond star was recently granted an emergency temporary restraining order against a woman who has been "stalking" him and his family.

Pierce filed documents seeking protection for himself, wife Keely Shaye Smith and sons Dylan and Paris against an unnamed female who has been turning up uninvited at his Malibu property.

In the paperwork, reviewed by The Blast, Pierce said the woman had been staying outside him home in a vehicle, adding: "She's been stalking me and my family."

Pierce shares two sons with wife Keely

"She originally said she was looking for Dick Van Dyke (she has a tattoo of him on her arm) but when she found me and my family, she stayed in front of our house," Pierce continued. "She gave me two odd notes, said she needed $1,500 for new tires, and gave me a drawing she did of me."

The court decided to grant the actor an emergency restraining order and informed the accused stalker she is not to contact the actor or his family 'directly or indirectly' or 'harass' them.

The couple have been happily married since 2001

She must stay at least 400 yards away from Pierce's home as well as any school or workplaces his children might be at.

A hearing on the matter is scheduled for 25 October, where it will be determined whether the woman should be given an extended order that could last up to five years.

Pierce and Keely with son Paris

Pierce and Keely have been married since 2001 and together they share two sons: Dylan, 25, and 21-year-old Paris.

He is also a father to Christopher, 49,and Sean, 39, from his first marriage to Cassandra Harris. Pierce adopted Cassandra’s children Chris and his sister Charlotte following their marriage, and together the couple welcomed Sean in 1983.

Pierce's daughter Charlotte tragically passed away in 2013

Tragically, both Cassandra and Charlotte lost their lives to ovarian cancer; Cassandra was 43 when she passed away in 1991 while Charlotte died from the same disease at the age of 41 on 28 June 2013.

