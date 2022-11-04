AGT's Sofia Vergara shares rare glimpse inside plush private jet – and wow!

Sofia Vergara delighted fans on Thursday when she shared a rare sneak peek inside her ultra-luxurious private jet.

Taking to Instagram, the 50-year-old actress posted a short boomerang of herself making the most of her lavish trip. Sofia looked stunning as she smiled for the camera from the comfort of her leather chair before playfully popping her leg up into the air.

True to form, the TV star did not scrimp on style. Opting for the perfect travel-friendly outfit, Sofia donned a pair of flattering cropped jeans, a simple white T-shirt and a cosy borg coat.

Elevating her look with a plethora of accessories, Sofia made a statement with a stunning sunshine yellow handbag and matching lemon heels by celebrity-approved brand, Mach & Mach.

The star appeared in high spirits

She wore her chocolate tresses loose and protected her eyes with a pair of stylish sunglasses.

"Flying to Bentonville!!!! @walmart," the Modern Family star captioned her photo.

Her fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Style QUEEN," whilst a second penned: "Lovely bag Sofia," followed by a red heart emoji.

Other fans were left divided by Sofia's use of a private jet. "Nothing says Walmart more than a private jet and Christian Dior...," wrote one, and a second quizzed: "What about commercial flights?"

Sofia jetted off to Arkansas

"Please stop flying privately. Horribly inefficient and pollutive," pleaded a third, and a fourth chimed: "Sofia, I love you so much, but don't go flying around in a private jet!"

Sofia's latest social media post comes after she dazzled in an array of creative Halloween outfits. Her best look of the lot? It's hard to choose, but we couldn't help but gush over her Daphne costume from Scooby Doo.

Sofia looked effortlessly cool in a sleek lilac mini dress complete with a seventies collar, violet piping, long sleeves, a zip front, a pleated skirt and a low-slung belt.

Sofia looked stunning

She paired the retro number with some knee-high gold boots which elevated her metallic attire.

Her followers couldn't help but marvel at her costume-creation skills. "Ate all of them up," one wrote, while another commented: "Queen." A third added: "Stunning," and a fourth penned: "I loveee."

