Joe Manganiello reveals romantic Halloween gift for Sofia Vergara

What do you buy for the woman who has everything? Joe Manganiello came up with the answer when he commissioned a one-of-a-kind gift for his wife, Sofia Vergara, for Halloween.

"BELLA LUNA," the Magic Mike star, 45, captioned a post on Instagram on Tuesday, October 25, of a wonderful illustration that shows a bare-chested Joe embracing the America's Got Talent judge, 50, who is shown wearing a voluminous white gown as they look about to kiss under the light of a full moon. "As Halloween approaches I wanted to share this piece I had commissioned by the amazing @abigail_larson as a gift for Sofia…"

While Sofia reposted the artwork by the Disney books artist and Netflix animator on her Instagram stories along with a skull emoji with heart eyes, Joe's followers were quick to point out that there was another important figure included in the illustration — his beloved Chihuahua/Pomeranian mix, Bubbles.

"Bubbles….always here," one fan commented, while another joked, "Bubbles demands she be repainted in your arms too."

Joe said in April that Sofia's relationship with Bubbles "has gotten a little bit better"

Joe, who will celebrate his seventh wedding anniversary with Sofia in November, revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this year that he and the tiny pup have a very close bond and it was pretty much love at first sight.

"I went downstairs, went outside, this little head pops up out of her lap and squirms, runs over to me. I pick her up and she starts growling at everybody else, like 'Get away from us. This is my man now. That's it,'" he said.

Sofia shared her side of the story during an appearance on The Tonight Show in May 2021, telling host Jimmy Fallon that the 9-year-old dog "is super mean to me."

"She hates me. She was supposed to be for me. She was supposed to be my dog," the Modern Family alum explained. "She arrived to the house, and I don't know, she thought she was for Joe, and that's all she wants to do."

The Colombian actress added that her husband treats the pet "like she's a little daughter he has." "She insists on, you know, behaving like a concubine or like a mistress or something," she continued. "She sleeps with him. She gets angry when I walk in the room. It's a whole thing now in the house."

