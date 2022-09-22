Sofia Vergara has fans in fits as she parties the night away with her mother in new video The star enjoyed an evening out

Sofia Vergara had fans obsessed with a new video she shared on Wednesday as she enjoyed a wild night out with her mum, Margarita.

The pair were captured dancing the night away in Baoli bar, Miami, during Sofia's neices birthday celebrations, and they were the ultimate dancing partners strutting their stuff in the middle of the room. In the fabulous clip, Sofia looked sensational in a white bodycon dress.

Captioning the video, the Modern Family actress, 41, penned two shrugging girl emojis. Friends and fans of the star couldn't wait to comment on the hilarious clip.

Fellow Modern Family actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson replied: "Omg… You are your mother's daughter." A second follower replied: "Your mom is on [flame emoji]."

Sofia and her mother stole the show

A third wrote: "This family knows how to have fun." A fourth said: "I love your energy and your mama's energy @sofiavergara," alongside number of red love hearts and flame emojis.

A fifth wrote: "I love how she seems to surround herself with family a lot."

Sofia loves sharing personal updates with her fans from her life at home with her family, and on Monday posted a hilarious video of her husband Joe Manganiello from their stunning home.

Joe was entertaining his wife

In the hilarious video, the doting mother filmed her husband of six years as they hung out in an impressive wellness area of their home, featuring a top-notch gym and sauna.

Joe could be seen dancing with "his girlfriend," their miniature chihuahua Bubbles, to Bill Withers' iconic song, Lovely Day.

As Joe continues to show off his dance moves to his wife and raise the sweet pup up in the air, the AGT judge is heard chuckling and joking: "Can I be in peace in the sauna? I have to watch that?"

Sofia and Joe first got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2014, to much fanfare, six months after they met at the White House Correspondents Dinner.

