Inside Sofia Vergara’s jaw dropping gardens at her $26million Beverly Hills estate The Modern Family is sharing photos of her expansive gardens

Sofia Vergara has been sharing incredible images from the gardens at her Beverly Hills home, and in the newest snap she is sharing she is displaying her luxurious greenery, outdoor furniture, lighting and ample space to run and play.

The Modern Family actress has been using her outdoor space plenty this past year and fans have been delighted to be able to take a peek at her never ending $26million Beverly Hills estate.

The image she most recently shared shows the actress sipping an iced coffee with her garden playing the perfect backdrop complete with potted palms and an area to frolic.

In another stunning photo from Thanksgiving, fans were treated to a glimpse of the gardens at night which were lit up like a fairyland with Sofia featured front and center in a flowing white dress for the festivities - which were sure to impress her guests.

Gorgeous tables were strewn about her property with amazing spreads and soft lighting finished off the outdoor decor.

In yet another snap, the actress shows a birthday celebration she held for one of her close friend's, which she celebrated on her patio that is adjoining her mansion.

Lush greenery provides a beautiful backdrop to the celebrations, with her friends sitting on plush chairs, with the area decorated especially for the celebration and topped off with an incredible cake.

The Modern Family actress through a swoon worthy garden-party Thanksgiving

With so much more time at home, it looks like Sofia is making the most of outdoor entertaining as the world continues to navigate through the Coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, the Modern Family star gave fans a glimpse of the inside of her massive Los Angeles abode - and her svelte figure - as she showed off her casual and budget-friendly ensemble that is perfect for days in or running errands around town.

The actress has been using her stunning outdoor space to entertain

“Weekend sweater,” Sofia captioned the selfie, adding that it was from Walmart. In the photo, she strikes a pose with her hand on her hip. The 48-year-old actress paired the sweater with ripped, cropped jeans, and white sneakers.

Sofia appears to be standing in a luxe dining room in the snap, complete with a chandelier and plush off-white seating at a table.

