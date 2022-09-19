Sofia Vergara shares totally different side to husband Joe Manganiello in adorable video

Though Sofia Vergara will surely miss her America's Got Talent co-workers, now that the latest season has wrapped up, she gets to spend even more time with her beloved husband.

While they tend to keep their marriage out of the spotlight, as she winds down from a busy few months of filming, the star couldn't help but share a glimpse of her time at home with Joe Manganiello.

The clip reveals a totally different side to the Magic Mike actor, and fans couldn't help but gush over their loving relationship.

The actress took to Instagram to share a video in which the couple are hanging out in an impressive wellness area of their home, featuring a top-notch gym and sauna.

She is sitting and trying to relax in the sauna, but her husband is causing quite the distraction as he dances with "his girlfriend," an adorable miniature chihuahua, to Bill Withers' iconic song, Lovely Day.

As Joe continues to show off his dance moves to his wife and raise the sweet pup up in the air, the AGT judge is heard chuckling and joking: "Can I be in peace in the sauna? I have to watch that?"

The adorable video sees the two having so much fun at home

Fans raved about the hilarious clip, writing: "This is the best thing I've seen," and: "Dancing with her, but dancing FOR you!" as well as plenty of Modern Family references like: "Reminds me of Jay and Stella," and: "Jay and Stella all over again."

Sofia and Joe first got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2014, to much fanfare, six months after they met at the White House Correspondents Dinner, while she was still with ex-fiancé Nick Loeb.

Sofia looked incredible the night they met

He has previously joked about checking her out even then, admitting to E! News: "Yeah, I totally got busted." Though fans all over the world were quick to rave about the bombshell couple, they have led a pretty private marriage since their 2015 Palm Beach wedding and Turks & Caicos honeymoon.

Still, while appearances from Joe may be few and far in between, each is no less sweet than the one before.

