Amy Robach shows off new hairstyle - and it looks sensational

Amy Robach took to social media on Thursday to show off her brand-new hairstyle - and she looked gorgeous.

Taking to her social media account, the ABC star, 49, reshared a post from her stylist's Instagram account showing the star's blonde locks looking choppier than usual as she showed off what appeared to be stylish new layers.

The star also displayed her never-ending legs which also took centre stage in the stunning photo as she donned a crisp white shirt dress that featured a knot in the middle, low V neck, and long sleeves which were rolled up at the cuff.

She also slipped into a pair of black pointed-toe pumps for the incredible look. As for her makeup, Amy opted for a classic smokey eye, black eyeliner and pretty pink lipgloss.

Amy looked incredible

The fabulous update comes after the star shared a beautiful sunkissed selfie on Wednesday ahead of running the marathon at the weekend.

While the sunshine captured in the photo looked perfect, she certainly wasn't excited by the prospect of running in the blazing sun and expressed as much with her caption.

"Hello 71 degrees in November!! Loving you today... not sure how I'm feeling about marathon Sunday heat... but enjoying it while I can."

The star was beaming

Her co-stars quickly rushed to the comments section to show their support and love for her with adorable messages, including one from David Muir, who simply wrote: "Hi there!"

Ginger Zee also gushed: "It looks great on you," while Janai Norman dropped a heart-eyed emoji, as did many other of her followers.

"Hope you guys have the greatest marathon!!! Looks like beautiful weather!!!" one fan wrote, while another commented: "You are a dynamo! Best of luck and know that your fans are with you! You are a mighty marathoner!"

