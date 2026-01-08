T.J. Holmes' daughter's then-and-now photos get fans talking as they enter new chapter

T.J. Holmes is one proud father! The former GMA anchor couldn't help share his pride over his youngest child, Sabine, who celebrated her 13th birthday on January 6.

The podcast star is relatively private when it comes to his family life, but has occasionally shares pictures of Sabine, although this is getting less frequent as she gets older.

In fact, T.J. admitted in the caption of the birthday post that the birthday girl had strict instructions before he posted anything. The doting father revealed that Sabine had made sure she gave oversight to the photos before they were uploaded, which included two throwbacks and a present day picture.

© Instagram T.J. Holmes shared an adorable throwback photo of daughter Sabine to mark her 13th birthday

The then-and-now post started off with a cute picture of Sabine as a toddler, followed by a recent photo of her posing with her dad. The last was of her as a little girl pouting while posing with her hands in her pockets.

"This was supposed to be a 'happy 13th birthday' post. Her birthday was YESTERDAY, but #BabySabine and I spent yesterday negotiating which pics of her I'm allowed to use. Apparently, at 13, they get their NIL rights from Daddy," he wrote alongside the pictures. "The result of our negotiations: these 3 pics. Happy birthday, baby."

© Instagram T.J's daughter Sabine gave approval of the photos her dad posted to mark her birthday

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet post, with one writing: "Excellent choices Sabine," while another wrote: "Love the third picture, the attitude!" A third added: "Baby Sabine was a vibe!"

T.J. shares Sabine with his ex-wife Marilee Fiebig. He is also dad to two older children, Brianna and Jaiden, from his first marriage to Amy Ferson.

© Instagram T.J shared a sweet message dedicated to his teen on her big day

It's an exciting time for T.J. in his personal life, as he has a lot to look forward to going into 2026. In October, he announced his engagement to Amy Robach, sharing the happy news on their podcast, Amy & T.J.

They admitted that they had been engaged for almost a month at the time of announcing the news, but yet nobody had "said a word".

© Getty Images T. J. Holmes and Amy Robach announced their engagement in October

"We are sharing with all of you that we are engaged and we’ve been engaged for just about a month now," Amy told listeners, with T.J adding: "We wanted to let you all know before anybody else was able to. We’ve learned that lesson, I guess, in the past about our relationship."

Two months later, T.J. told HELLO! more about their wedding plans during a chat on the red carpet at the LA Jingle Ball at the start of December. "Our big debate right now is when to let people in on it, because, quite frankly, we have been trying to be quiet and live our lives and be happy," the dad-of-three told us.

© Instagram Amy and T.J. are planning to keep their wedding plans private

"We are not trying to make announcements. We're not trying to let everybody in. We're just trying to go about our lives. And the only reason people know we're engaged now is because we felt we had to run out and tell people before somebody else did, and that was it."

He continued: "So no… we don't have an announcement. We don't have plans. We literally are living our lives and happy and quiet and private, and it's been wonderful. So as far as the wedding plans go, you will hear about the wedding plans probably two years after the wedding took place."