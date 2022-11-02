Why GMA and its stars were an integral part of Amy Robach's breast cancer journey: 'We're all a big family' - exclusive The star has an incredible support system

Amy Robach has been a part of the ABC and Good Morning America crew for nearly a decade, and there's no doubt her co-stars are like family to her.

So much so, that they were an integral part of one of the most difficult moments of her life, when she found out she had breast cancer in 2013.

During the Estee Lauder Breast Cancer Research Foundation Luncheon in New York City, the star spoke exclusively to HELLO! about that challenging time, and how her co-stars were there for her.

Amy found out she had breast cancer thanks to GMA itself, after she was assigned to have a mammogram done to her on live television in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, which is October.

Speaking of her decision to share her journey with the show's viewers and raise awareness, she said: "I only found my breast cancer because of Good Morning America. I was asked to do a live mammogram in a van in the middle of Times Square."

She explained: "So it was a work assignment that found my cancer so it only felt appropriate to share that then with our viewers."

Amy was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013

It was none other than her colleague Dr. Jennifer Ashton who was right by her side through the tedious but important check-up, and she recalled: "She was with me in Times Square when I walked out of that 'mammo-van.'"

Noting how her other colleague, Robin Roberts, is a breast cancer survivor herself, she opened up about how they all have always leaned on each other for support.

Amy rocked quite the fitting pink and red look on the pink carpet

"So many of us have leaned on each other and supported each other and it's been great to have a vehicle and a platform to talk about this cause, but also to have the incredible co-workers I have," she said.

"We're all a big family," she endearingly maintained, adding that: "This has been a journey we've all taken together, and a mission we've all had to continue to raise awareness about breast cancer, how you can vet it, how you can treat it, how you can live beautifully with it. That's an important part."

