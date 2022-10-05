GMA's Amy Robach reveals co-host helped 'save her life' amid breast cancer diagnosis

Amy Robach, 49, has always been honest about her breast cancer journey after being diagnosed in October 2013. Recently, the Good Morning America star opened her heart to SheKnows, detailing how her co-star Robin Roberts played a significant part in saving her life.

SEE: GMA's Amy Robach looks sensational in string bikini during time off

In the publication's Breast Cancer Awareness issue, Amy describes the moment she received her life-changing diagnosis, stage 2, ER-positive breast cancer. The ABC news anchor, who was 40 at the time, admits she never even considered the health of her breasts until her co-anchor Robin (and fellow Breast Cancer survivor) convinced her to get a mammogram.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Amy Robach and Robin Roberts' special bond

The star shared a clip from an empowering podcast with the outlet on her Instagram on Tuesday.

In the video, Amy recalls: "Robin Roberts, when she first convinced me to have the mammogram, said to me: 'If you walk into that mammovan and you get your mammogram, and you convince one woman to have hers, she will find her cancer early and her life will be saved.

READ: Inside GMA star Amy Robach's jaw-dropping New York home

Amy detailed how Robin convinved her to get a mammogram

"You can save a life by walking into that mammovan," she said. "What I didn't realise was that the first life I would save would be my own."

Amy's fans were quick to react to the star's powerful podcast clip, rushing to the comments to share their own heart wrenching stories inspired by the ABC star's activism.

MORE: Amy Robach reflects on devastating health diagnosis in bittersweet post

SEE: Amy Robach wows in tiny bikini inside lavish kitchen in New York home

"You impacted mine, Amy. You are literally and unequivocally the reason I got my mammogram after seeing your segment back then. Mammogram showed I had breast cancer. Thank you for being the voice that saved my life. I am cancer free," wrote one fan.

Another fan wrote: "You and Robin are the reason a lot of women are still here! THANK YOU for being such an advocate in the fight against this evil disease!" while a third comment read: "You and Robin saved my life. If I had not watched your show I probably would not have caught it in time and it could have been invasive.

Amy's heartfelt testimony was shared on Instagram

"I am so thankful for your testimony and example that spared my life!!," the comment continued.

Amy's cancer diagnosis led to early, medicinally-induced menopause at the age of 40. The TV star also opted for a double mastectomy, a decision she told SheKnows she "doesn't regret at all," followed by eight rounds of chemotherapy.

Read more HELLO! US stories here