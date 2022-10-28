Amy Robach opens up about telling her daughters of her breast cancer diagnosis and how their lives changed: exclusive The star was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013

Amy Robach received the call no one wants to get in 2013, when after undergoing a mammogram live on GMA for Breast Cancer Awareness month, she was diagnosed with stage two invasive cancer.

However, since going into remission, she has turned her diagnosis into a call to action, and for the last ten years she has been a continued advocate for breast cancer research.

Speaking exclusively with HELLO! at Estee Lauder's Breast Cancer Research Foundation Luncheon in New York City, Amy spoke about her ongoing advocacy, and opened up about how her two daughters' lives have been and will be different since their mother's diagnosis.

"It's incredibly scary when you get diagnosed with breast cancer as a mother," she said, adding that: "The first thing to think about is how do I tell my children."

Not only did she have to face telling her children difficult news, but she had to grapple with the fact that as women, her daughters could be at a greater risk of having breast cancer themselves.

"They will be at greater risk, they will be going through testing, perhaps that I didn't have at an earlier age," she said.

Amy was the host of the impactful event

She maintained that for her, the most important thing was for her daughters, and the world, to be properly educated on breast cancer so they can do whatever is possible to either avoid it, or at least catch it early.

She explained: "I think it's all about education and prevention, at least at this stage. So for my daughters, we talked about eating right, exercising, and then making sure that they make their appointments, and they keep them."

The star walked the pink carpet in a fabulous and on-theme look

Amy said that their approach to their health might look different than others, revealing that: "We'll get them with baseline mammograms probably earlier than most women would normally."

She maintained: "This is about awareness, we all need to realize that we have to be our own advocates," adding that: "I want to make sure all women, everyone's daughters, everyone's sisters, and I know men too, of course, can be diagnosed with breast cancer as well, [are more aware.] Just awareness, prevention, education, these are all huge, huge proponents to making sure we get those numbers down."

