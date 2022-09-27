Amy Robach pays heartfelt tribute to her daughters alongside rare family photo The GMA star is a doting mother-of-two

Amy Robach was feeling incredibly proud at the start of the week as she shone a light on her daughters and mom.

The Good Morning America co-anchor was marking National Daughters Day, and chose to post a family photo featuring herself with children Ava and Annie, and her lookalike mom Joanie.

"Happy National Daughters Day, to the loves of my life," Amy wrote alongside the image.

VIDEO: Amy Robach receives sweet surprise from David Muir

The TV star shares her children with ex-husband Tim McIntosh. She went on to marry actor Andrew Shue, and is stepmom to his three sons.

The news anchor and her husband are slowly becoming empty nesters now that their children are flying the nest.

The star's oldest daughter Ava left home last September to attend university, and she recently admitted that they are now getting used to doing family traditions without any of the children, including apple picking last autumn.

Amy Robach paid tribute to her daughters and shared a family photo also featuring her mom

The couple have a strong family unit and wrote a book about the challenges of having a blended family last year.

Amy and Andrew's debut children's book, Better Together, was inspired by the made up stories about animals in the garden that they used to tell their children as a way of helping them to settle into their new family unit.

Amy is a doting mom to daughters Ava and Annie

The couple's children were between the ages of three and 13 when they first got together, and the doting parents wanted to ensure that the change in their lives was positive.

It's been a busy time for Amy in her worklife of late, as the star recently kicked off the new season of 20/20 alongside her co-star and good friend David Muir.

Amy with her lookalike mom Joaine

She shared a promotional photo of them ahead of season 45's start date, writing alongside it: "Don't miss our season 45 premiere of @abc2020 tonight."

As well as keeping busy with work and her family, Amy has also been busy running marathons throughout the year. Most recently, she has been training for the Chicago Marathon, and has been updating her fans on her progress on social media.

