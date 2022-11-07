Rob Lowe's unbelievable tribute to his son has fans all saying the same thing The resemblance is uncanny

Fans of Rob Lowe can't get over his latest post with his son, Johnny Lowe, and just how much the two look alike.

In honor of his son's 27th birthday, the actor shared a sweet tribute to him, which had fans immediately distracted over the father-son duo's identical looks.

Rob took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of the two, and the tribute, plus his son's cheeky comment, was a testament to the two's relationship.

The hilarious snapshot sees the two making it difficult for fans to distinguish who Johnny is and who Rob is, as not only are they identical, but they are clad in matching looks.

It captures them both wearing gray robes, and the two seem to be having a great self-care day, as they both have painted green masks on their faces. The West Wing lead is seen taking a selfie, while his son is drying his mask with a portable hand fan.

"Happy Birthday, Johnny! I'm so proud to have you in my life," the father-of-two wrote. The 27-year-old is his youngest son with longtime wife Sheryl Berkoff, who he married in 1991.

Fans were shocked by how much they look alike

His eldest son, Matthew Edward Lowe, is a Los Angeles based venture capital investor. Like their father, his younger brother is an actor.

In the caption, the father-of-two also added: "In spite of how much you roast me, you are a funny, smart, sensitive, and hardworking inspiration to many," plus an endearing "Love you," to sign off his tribute.

The 58-year-old actor has two sons

Giving a glimpse into their cheeky relationship, Johnny didn't hesitate to reply to the sweet tribute with a joke, writing: "Thank you, I know this was very hard to post."

Fans were quick to note how alike the two are, taking to the comments section to write: "He's mini you. He's also hilarious, and: "He is your mini you in this pic," as well as: "He looks like your twin," plus another fan added: "WOW, how much he looks like you in this picture. Incredible."

