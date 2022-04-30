9-1-1 Lone Star's Rob Lowe reveals surprising side effect of working with brother Chad Lowe Chad has previously directed an episode of Lone Star

9-1-1 Lone Star's Rob Lowe has opened up on working with his brother Chad Lowe, who will appear on this Monday's episode of the hit Fox drama.

Chad will appear as Owen Strand's half-brother as the fire captain visits Los Angeles to "confront his estranged father" when he is hospitalized with ill health.

"We have ESP," Rob joked, referencing extrasensory perception, or the ability to communicate through sixth senses, adding: "He knows before I say something, and I know [before] he says something. And if something isn't working, we both know without even talking to each other."

Speaking to People magazine, he shared: "We're just telepathic in ways where if it were another director, it would be a whole prolonged conversation that they might not even understand."

Chad has previously directed an episode of Lone Star; Rob's son John Owen is also a writer on the series.

"Anyone who gets that kind of privilege [to work alongside family] knows it's hard to put into words how proud you are, the satisfaction," he continued.

Chad Lowe will play Rob's half-brother

Episode 16 of the show's third season will also see Judd Ryder's son Wyatt "act out", prompting Judd "to take him to his family ranch where an emergency brings them closer.

The series also stars Gina Torres as Tommy Vega, Ronen Rubinstein as T.K. Strand, Sierra McClain as Grace Ryder, Jim Parrack as Judd, Natacha Karam as Marjan Marwani.

Rob, 58, has been playing Owen on the Fox show since 2020, and recently revealed that he is set to create and star in a new Netflix comedy series.

Announcing the exciting news on Instagram, he wrote: ""Finally, it can be revealed! We are SO excited to get to work and bring this to you. @Netflix."

The new scripted series will see him team up with his son John Owen for a brand new scripted series inspired by the father-son duo's relationship on social media.

