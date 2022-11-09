David Muir inundated with love as he rings in 49th birthday The news anchor has legions of loyal fans

David Muir is a man dedicated to his career - and he made that clear on Tuesday when he didn't let his birthday get in the way of his reporting.

The popular World News Tonight anchor turned 49 on 8 November, but rather than be the center of attention at a lavish party, he was front and center on TV.

MORE: David Muir shows support for Kelly Ripa as she reflects on bittersweet family change

David continued his coverage of the midterm elections and worked into the night to deliver viewers with updates.

Loading the player...

WATCH: David Muir and Kelly Ripa's friendship - everything we know

While he didn't acknowledge his birthday, his fans weren't going to let it go unnoticed. Many took to Twitter to wish him well and thanked him for working on his big day.

"Great job tonight @DavidMuir covering the midterms. Happy birthday! Hope you had some cake on your special day," wrote one, while a second added: "What a night.Thank to all who watched and the awesome team at @ABC @DavidMuir and the team made our jobs easy. Incredible show."

MORE: Celebrity inspired engagement rings

MORE: David Muir provides glimpse at life in $7million lakeside home

David isn't one to thrust his personal life into the spotlight and last year he had a quiet celebration too. However, there was one person who couldn't help but pay a public tribute to him.

David remained ever the professional and continued his reporting on his birthday

David's ABC colleague, Deborah Roberts - who is married to Today's Al Roker - had some kind words about him to share.

Alongside a throwback photo of them reporting from Buckingham Palace, Deborah wrote: "Happy birthday to my friend and colleague @davidmuirabc Hope you have a 'royally' good day."

MORE: David Muir causes a stir with natural curly hair in heartwarming photo

MORE: David Muir praises 'pretty' best friend Kelly Ripa as she shares new pictures

David was quick to write back and his message didn't disappoint. "Love you to the moon Deb x," he said, and Deborah then responded with hearts and star emojis.

David's good friend Kelly Ripa likely wished him happy birthday too

The TV star has been busy recently, leaving him little time to indulge in social media. Fans were hoping he'd take to Instagram with a snapshot to recognize his birthday, but David's Instagram feed remains untouched since October.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.