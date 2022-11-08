5 celebrity-inspired lab grown engagement rings, from Blake Lively to Beyonce

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If a proposal is on the cards, or a festive engagement is being planned, take inspiration from the most show-stopping of celebrity engagement rings for your soon-to-be fiancé.

As quality is key with engagement rings, head to Grown Brilliance and its stunning collection of lab grown diamond jewelry. You’ll find ethically-sourced diamonds on a wide range of engagement ring styles, from high fashion, contemporary designs to timeless wonders.

The Red Carpet Collection from Grown Brilliance is a sustainable alternative to mined diamonds, inspired by our favorite celebrity engagement rings from Beyonce to Blake Lively all with exclusively lab-grown diamonds – making them not only ethical, but more affordable too.

Whatever your proposal style, be it going down on bended knee or booking a flash mob, they’re bound to say yes with one of these celebrity-inspired engagement rings from Grown Brilliance.

Blake Lively

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are one of our favorite Hollywood pairings, as is Blake’s $2M jaw-dropping engagement ring, an elegant oval engagement ring with the most brilliant solitaire stone.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

The simple yet chic design of the ring gives the oval diamond the chance to shine, surrounded by a pave band for extra sparkle. Blake’s ring has inspired many a modern bride, who love the minimalist yet maximalist design.

Blake Lively's iconic $2M engagement ring

If that’s your dream engagement ring, bookmark - or send to your partner - Grown Brilliance’s Blake Lively-inspired piece The Badgely Mischka ring features a near-colorless lab-grown stone set on a pave band. Stunning!

Badgely Mischka Near-Colorless 4 1/3 ctw Oval Lab Grown Diamond

Engagement Ring, $11,020, Grown Brilliance

Catherine Zeta Jones

Catherine Zeta Jones’ marquise diamond engagement ring stands out for all the right reasons as an alternative for brides who want something a little different from the more traditional engagement rings favored recently.

Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas

The curved yet pointed shape is said to be based on the famous Marquise de Pompadour, and crafted into the form of her lips – showcased by a stunning centerpiece diamond that’s as sensual as it is sophisticated.

Catherine Zeta Jones' engagement ring from Michael Douglas

Get Catherine’s look with Grown Brilliance’s lab grown version, and your bride will be ready for her own starring role.

nass 1 ctw Marquise Lab Grown Diamond Half Bezel Stackable Ring,

$1,820, Grown Brilliance

Amal Clooney

The epitome of elegance, Amal Clooney’s engagement ring is just as timeless and chic as the woman herself.

Amal Clooney with husband George Clooney

The emerald diamond is flanked by two smaller baguette stones that add to the dazzling shine of the central stone. George Clooney did good!

If your special person is as refined as Amal, they will adore this Badgely Mischka Emerald Ring, chic, subtle and full of sophistication. All you have to do is choose which size stone they’d prefer.

Badgley Mischka Near-Colorless 3 ¾ ctw Emerald Lab Grown

Diamond Engagement Ring, $6,475, Grown Brilliance

Beyonce

The iconic rectangular cut of Beyonce’s diamond engagement ring has almost as much star-power as Queen Bee herself.

Beyonce and Jay Z have been married since 2008

The distinctive design has equal parts shimmer and striking shine, with its solitaire emerald cut stone taking center stage. The two-part band adds an unusual edge to the Art-Deco inspired design that’s fit for your very own Queen.

Beyonce's incredible engagement ring

Bow down to Grown Brilliance’s Beyonce-inspired ring, a Double Band Emerald Solitaire with mirror-like reflections that will have them in awe.

Double Band Emerald Solitaire Ring, $4,500, Grown Brilliance

Princess Beatrice

The icing on Princess Beatrice’s 2019 engagement to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi was her stunning platinum diamond ring, an Art Deco era piece with a 2.5 carat central stone, flanked by two baguettes either side.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

The dazzling combination was the perfect marriage of old-world glamor with modern day regality, and Grown Brilliance’s round engagement ring with baguette side accents is spot on for princess brides.

Princess Beatrice's Art Deco inspired engagement ring

Choose from 14K White Gold, Rose Gold, Yellow Gold or Platinum, depending on their preference.

2 ctw Round Lab Grown Diamond Engagement Ring

with Double Baguette Side Accents, $3,235, Grown Brilliance

