David Muir shows support for Kelly Ripa as she reflects on bittersweet family change The ABC World News host and Live star are incredibly close

Kelly Ripa and David Muir are great friends and have been close for many years.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola is left baffled during their reunion in London

The ABC stars are always there for each other and David was even given a shout out in Kelly's recently released book, Live Wire, where she called him the "backbone and moral compass I need sometimes".

David is not only close to Kelly, but her entire family, and was one of the first to react to the star's latest Instagram post reflecting on a bittersweet end to her weekend.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' love story

The Live star had gone to London for a whirlwind trip to visit daughter Lola, who is currently studying over there.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola steals the show in spooky Halloween costume

MORE: Kelly Ripa completely transforms $27M townhouse - see inside

The mother-of-three was joined by her husband Mark Consuelos and they enjoyed every moment hanging out with the aspiring musician.

When the weekend came to an end, Kelly shared a series of photos from their time together on Instagram, alongside a heartfelt message.

It read: "Take me back……..Lola, London, and apparently lots of photos of us locomoting away."

Kelly Ripa was supported by David Muir as she reflected on her family weekend

David simply responded to the post with a supportive love heart emoji, while many of Kelly's famous friends also reacted.

MORE: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' son lives a very different life to his famous parents

MORE: Kelly Ripa's real reason for time off Live revealed - and it involves her family

Her former Hope and Faith co-star Faith Ford wrote: "This makes me happy," while Lola herself replied: "Come back!!!"

Kelly and Mark are also parents to sons Michael, 25, and Joaquin, 19. Michael is an aspiring actor living in Bushwick, Brooklyn, while Joaquin is studying at the University of Michigan. He is also a talented wrestler.

Kelly and Mark have ensured that all three of their children have a strong work ethic, and the Live star has spoken out about the need for her children to earn their own way in life on Instagram.

Kelly Ripa and David Muir are great friends

Back in 2019, she shared a photo of Michael - who was then at college - with the caption: "When your son gives you a job.."

MORE: Kelly Ripa's filtered photo receives mass reaction from famous followers

MORE: David Muir gushes over Kelly Ripa's children in revealing new interview

One follower asked whether Michael had dropped out of school, to which she replied: "Michael goes to college and is a senior and works full time. He is in his first non parent subsidized apt with roommates.

"I'm used to getting a lot of slack because people love to have fake outrage over something they didn't see. They only read a headline and wag their tired fingers."

She went on to say: "I didn't grow up privileged and neither did @instasuelos. We work and we expect our kids to as well. And the fact that a pack of fools want to [expletive] about that, I say let em."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.