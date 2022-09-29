David Muir causes a stir with natural curly hair in heartwarming photo The ABC star looked very different

David Muir is known for his impressive journalistic skills, but his polished style hasn't gone unnoticed by his adoring fans either.

The World News Tonight anchor is often pictured suited and booted but on his social media, he will occasionally share personal photos that see him looking much more relaxed, and one, in particular, caused his fans to do a double take.

David posted a heartwarming photo on Instagram last year that saw him posing with his beloved dog Axel. In the image, David looked so different sporting natural curly hair instead of his usual slicked-back style.

Fans were quick to point out the difference, and they certainly approved of his laid-back look with one responding: "David your hair looks great like that, down and curly." A second said: "You look good disheveled."

A third added: "Nice picture, I like your hair natural," and a fourth wrote: "You look so different like this! I like your rugged look."

Back in July, David made a confession about his appearance which may make you look at him in a whole new light.

David's curly hair was a hit with his fans

Talking to Vanity Fair, David explained that many people believe he has an enormous head as it appears so in some photos. However, the 20/20 host insisted that it's simply just his signature pose.

While chatting to the magazine he assured viewers that his head is not three times as big as theirs and said it's the angle and the fact he's normally in the foreground.

David is good friends with Kelly Ripa

David also admitted that he has a "signature selfie face" in pictures with fans revealing that it is three-quarters toward the camera, with a pouty smile. "My head always looks three times the size" of everyone else's, he said.

Sure enough, on closer inspection of the 5ft 10-inch star, and his many snapshots with fans, friends, and colleagues, his head does look larger. Nevertheless, it's unlikely to turn viewers off as it's been working for him for years.

