Louise Redknapp showcases insane abs as she teases exciting music

Louise Redknapp revealed that she is looking ahead to "new beginnings" - and her latest social media post proves just why.

MORE: Louise Redknapp is all smiles as she returns to work after bittersweet reunion with son Charley

Taking to Instagram, the singer - who turned 48 last week - shared a short behind-the-scenes clip of herself performing the new track, and she looked incredible!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Redknapp teases exciting career news

Dressed in all-black, Louise showed off her toned abs in a black crop top and pleated maxi skirt which was styled further with an oversized coat.

MORE: Louise Redknapp dons leather look to announce 'new beginnings' - fans thrilled

SEE: Louise Redknapp displays slender physique in all-black workout gear after reunion with son Charley

"I can't wait for you all to hear this…" she wrote in the caption. "'Super Magic' is out in 2 days!!! 10.11.22 pre-save now, the link is in my bio xxx."

Fans flooded to the comments section, with one writing: "Looking beautiful and breathtaking all rolled into one Louise, long may you continue to shine." Another said: "This sounds incredible. I can't wait!"

A third post read: "Sounds as beautiful as you look." A fourth person stated: "Wait, What!!! This is going to be epic."

Back in August, Louise opened up about her love life and how her ex Jamie Redknapp's decision to remarry had a lasting impact on their sons, Charley, 18, and Beau, 13.

Louise is releasing new music - and we can't wait

Talking exclusively to HELLO!, she explained: "I've felt this as a mum and, to say this in the most sort of respectful way, my boys' lives changed dramatically and then it changed again when obviously Jamie got married and had a family.

"Their life changed and I felt like I needed to be their one staple. That's just something I think a lot of mums would feel."

Speaking about herself, Louise said: "I'm not averse to dating or meeting somebody. My boys will be absolutely fine if I'm dating or if I'm going out with anyone, they will be my biggest supporters as long as I'm happy. Like they're like, 'Yeah mum, you should.'"

"If Mr Right turns up then great and if he doesn't I just carry on doing me. I'm not putting that pressure on myself and I feel that it's really important for women that are out there on their own, and men, that should be able to be enough [without] that pressure of having to be in a couple."

She added: "I'm really open, I take each day as it comes, day by day. See what tomorrow brings. I'm grateful. I've got my gorgeous boys and I'm grateful that I work. I'm not averse to it, but I'm not trawling through any [dating] sites!"

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.