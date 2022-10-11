Louise Redknapp displays slender physique in all-black workout gear after reunion with son Charley The singer's eldest son is studying in America

Louise Redknapp is embracing the Arizonian lifestyle as she made her way to the States for a bittersweet reunion with her eldest son Charley.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the 47-year-old - who shares two teenage sons with ex-husband Jamie Redknapp - shared a series of snaps during a sun-soaked hike before grabbing a plate of tortilla chips.

With a cup of coffee in one hand, Louise posed against a stunning sunny backdrop whilst dressed in her workout gear, consisting of a slouchy black T-shirt, matching skin-tight leggings and trainers.

She wore her hair in a relaxed ponytail while rocking a pair of oversized sunglasses. "Caffeine working," she simply remarked, no doubt referring to being jet-lagged.

Just the day before, the doting mum revealed she had touched down in Arizona – her first visit since her son Charley, 18, made the major decision to study at university there. Captioning a photo of the picture-perfect blue sky and three flags, the doting mother penned: "Good morning Arizona," alongside a white love heart emoji.

Louise has travelled to the US to see her son Charley

Her son Charley has enrolled at the University of Arizona in a bid to pursue a career in sports after some encouragement from his loved ones.

Ahead of his move, Louise opened up about how she really feels about her son's decision to study in the US. "It's so hard to accept that as a parent you have to let them fly the nest, you have to let them grow up, find their feet but the next few weeks are going to be a real challenge," she told HELLO! back in August.

The singer appears to be embracing the Arizonian lifestyle

"I'm excited for him but I'm also really, really scared and as a mum it's killing me because I can't just pop over and see him every few weeks, it's a long way to go - it's going to be a tough one."

She added: "Until we get there and we know his sports schedule it's a bit difficult. I've just got flights on hold sort of between now and Christmas like literally every other week. We'll find a way, I'll make sure of it. I won't go more than four or five weeks without seeing him."

