Jamie Redknapp cosies up to wife Frida ahead of first wedding anniversary

It's coming up to a year since Jamie Redknapp and his wife Frida exchanged vows, and the couple are certainly looking more in love than ever.

Jamie and Frida, who married on 18 October 2021, cosied up to one another as they attended the Frieze Art Fair 2022 VIP Preview in London's Regent's Park on Wednesday.

Frida, 38, looked lovely in a long camel-coloured coat, which she teamed with a white roll-neck knitted jumper, coordinating trousers and white trainers.

The former footballer rocked a suave navy blue suede jacket with dark trousers and matching shoes. The sighting comes as Jamie's ex-wife Louise Redknapp reunited with their eldest son Charley, who is studying at the University of Arizona.

Jamie and Frida, meanwhile, welcomed Raphael, their first child together, in November 2021 after tying the knot in October in an intimate wedding ceremony in London.

The couple will celebrate their first wedding anniversary next week

They share a total of seven children from their respective former marriages. Frida has four from her marriage to American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie: a girl and three boys.

Jamie, meanwhile, is dad to sons Charley, 18, and Beau, 13, whom he shares with ex-wife Louise Redknapp. The former couple were married for 19 years before their divorce in December 2017.

Next week, Jamie will celebrate his first wedding anniversary with second wife Frida. After their wedding, the sports pundit shared a series of pictures from the big day and wrote: "We wanted to share some moments from our special day.

"It was a very small intimate wedding with friends and family. Thanks so much for all the kind messages. @davidyarrow it was an honour to have you there to capture it." Frida wrote: "My best friend. My soulmate. My husband [heart emoji]."

