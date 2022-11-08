Louise Redknapp dons leather look to announce 'new beginnings' – fans thrilled The singer has singed with record label BMG

The New Year might still be two months away, but Louise Redknapp is already celebrating "new beginnings", much to her followers' excitement.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Eternal singer revealed she had signed a contract with record label BMG, who work with stars such as Lewis Capaldi, Louis Tomlinson and Fatboy Slim.

"New beginnings…," she wrote alongside several music-themed emojis.

In the snaps, Louise looks her stunning self, donning a black leather jacket, black jumper, dark jeans and ankle leather boots to pose in front of a BMG sign.

Louise looked gorgeous as she posed in front of the BMG sign

Other show her alongside Craig Logan, CEO of Logan Media Entertainment, and other members of her team, who will no doubt be working with her to create new music.

Friends and fans were thrilled with the news, many quickly taking to the comments section.

Kate Thornton wrote: "So thrilled to see this, Lou! And you are working with the best with @craig.logan," whilst Denise van Outen added: "How exciting! Congratulations."

A follower remarked: "This is fantastic news new horizons await." A second added: "Oh wow congratulations Lou! Now can we dream with a collaboration with Kylie?"

The singer posing with her team after signing the new contract

Another wrote: "Absolutely AMAZING @louiseredknapp. Sooooooo excited for this."

It's definitely been an exciting end of the year for Louise, who saw her eldest son head to America to study, and also celebrated the launch of her latest collection for Peacocks.

Last week, the mother-of-two couldn't help but share several photos of the new party edit, perfect for the Christmas holidays, and particularly stunned her followers with a gorgeous see-through tie-neck blouse, which retails at £22.

The blouse features long sleeves, a ruffled neckline with a satin-look necktie, and cuffs with a diamante button.

Other looks include "the must-have" sequinned shirt, a cut-out sleeve top, wide-leg velvet trousers and a stunning sequinned dress.